Fort Bend Roundup: Kempner boys stay top standings with win over Hightower

Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Foster 1, Willowridge 0
The Falcons earned a forfeit victory Tuesday ahead of the regular-season finale Friday at Angleton.
Kempner 3, Hightower 2
At home, the Cougars stayed on top of the District 24-5A standings with a 3-2 win over Hightower Tuesday. Senior Sedat Killicarslan and junior Jason Fierro scored goals for Kempner.
Kempner closes the season at Willowridge, and Hightower’s regular season is complete with a locked spot in the playoffs.
Angleton 9, Marshall 0
On Tuesday, the Buffalos lost a 9-0 game to Angleton at home. Marshall will close the season against Lamar Consolidated on Friday at home.
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Foster 10, Willowridge 0
The Lady Falcons continued to roll along in District 24-5A with a 10-0 win at Willowridge Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons’ Angelica Bochus, Kaitlyn Walsh and Andrea Lazo each collected two goals while Faith Moulton, Whitney Pechacek, Joanna Patarroyo and Hannah Bolin scored one goal each.
Bolin also recorded four assists; Angelica Bochus had two, while Kendall Coco, Moulton, Danielle Sellier and Samantha Doherty each had one assist.
Foster will close the regular season with a game against Angleton to close an undefeated run through District 24-5A in regulation.
Kempner 4, Hightower 0
The Lady Cougars earned a 4-0 win over Hightower on the road Monday. Junior Ava Baley netted a hat-trick, while sophomore Elizabeth Werts added another goal.
Senior Dalia Ghazal (2), sophomore Chloe Dillahunty and Werts each recorded assists. Sophomore Angelica Velazquez collected one save for Kempner. Kempner will host Willowridge on Friday, while Hightower’s regular season is complete.
Angleton (W), Marshall (L)
The Lady Buffs lost a road game at Angleton on Tuesday. Marshall will finish the season at Lamar Consolidated on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.