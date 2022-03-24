Fort Bend Roundup: George Ranch edges Austin, Ridge Point's Nichols struck out 17

Baseball
District 20-6A
Travis 13, Bush 1
On Wednesday, the Tigers earned Richmond bragging rights with a 13-1 win at Bush.
Travis’ Lathan Buzard was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Michah Dean and Jayden Blalack each collected two hits. Blalack, Buzard, Josh Shimmin and Luis Torres hit a double. Micah Dean was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Maguire Gholson (3 IP), Braden Holzhausen (2 IP) and Devin Cummings (2 IP) combined to allow one earned run on six hits, striking out nine and walking five.
For Bush, Dominic Medrano, Andrew Medina, Charles Reyes, Jorge Perez and Jose Fiscal collected hits. Reyes drove in a run for the Broncos. Reyes (5 IP) and Steven Bonica (2 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out six and walking five.
Elkins 7, Clements 5
Clements scored three runs in the seventh, but Elkins held on for a 7-5 win on the road Wednesday in Sugar Land.
Elkins’ Braylon Payne was 4-of-5 with a double and two RBIs. Logan Abadie was 2-for-2 two RBIs. David Martin walked three times and drove in two runs.
Adam Wade (2 IP), Seth Spies (4 2/3 IP) and Abadie (0.1 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on seven hits over seven innings. Spies struck out 11.
Clements’ Ryan Brown and Anthony Garcia each hit a double. Cooper Cegielski was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk in the No. 9 spot.
Nathan Nafegar (3 IP), Alexander Demeris (2.2 IP) and Garrett Leehan (1.1 IP) combined to allow seven earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings.
George Ranch 3, Austin 2
The Longhorns’ Cole Murphy scored a run with a sacrifice fly to score Hayden Holleck in the fifth inning. Murphy allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking three. Burns earned the save with one relief inning and striking out one.
Reese Beheler drove in two runs and walked once. Alex Evenson hit a double, and Holleck walked three times.
For Austin, Ryan Dugas and Marc Sherman each collected a hit. Sherman drove in a run, and Dugas walked twice.
Dugas allowed three earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking four.
Ridge Point 8, Dulles 0
The Panthers earned a shutout win over Dulles Tuesday, 8-0. Hunter Nichols was dominant on the mound; he struck out 17 and walked two over six innings. Kellen Gradisar pitched one inning in relief with a strikeout and a walk.
Owen Farris was 3-for-4 with a double. Justin Vossos and Travis Vlasek each hit a home run and drove in two runs.
For Dulles, Taelon Varlack and Ty Henry each collected hits. Varlack added a stolen base. Ishan Mehta allowed four earned runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking three.
District 24-5A
Fulshear 16, Kempner 10
The Chargers won a shootout in Sugar Land Wednesday over Kempner, 16-10. Fulshear collected 11 hits, including Noah Shipp, Lane Arroyos and Gavin Waits each collecting two hits. All three Chargers recorded a double, and Waits drove in three runs.
Austin Vargas allowed five earned runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking seven.
Ryan Ferns (1.1 IP) and Reagan Carter (1 IP) finished off the win with 2 1/3 relief innings. Carter struck out two.
For Kempner, Anthony Marino was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double. Drew Walker scored two runs. Cody Kuffel and Walker collected three walks each. Peter Garcia (2.2 IP), Marino (0.2 IP), Jerson Benitez (0.1 IP), Thomas Moss (0.2 IP), Cole Jarnot (0.1 IP) and Corban Evers (2.1 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings, walking 10 and striking out two.
Angleton 17, Willowridge 0
The Eagles lost a home game Wednesday, 17-0. Willowridge’s Joshua Hayes collected a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Samuel Ortiz also earned a walk.
Joshua Jackson (2 IP) and Dustin Goff (0.1 IP) combined to allow 10 earned runs on 12 hits over 2 1/3 innings. Jackson struck out two and walked three.
Lamar consolidated at Hightower, 7 p.m.
No info
District 25-4A
Needville 5, Brazosport 1
The Blue Jays jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 5-1 home win over Brazosport Tuesday. Needville’s Bo Spoitowski reached on an infield single that allowed two runners to score in the opening frame, while Kody Gibbs plated Bryce Nirider with a sacrifice fly.
Nirider hit a double and scored two runs. Gibbs and Ryan Rodriguez each collected an RBI.
Gibbs allowed one earned run on one hit over five innings, striking out seven and walking one. Jon Lowe and Camden Babcock each pitched an inning in relief to lock down the win.
Sweeny 14, Stafford 0
The Spartans were held to one hit on Tuesday at Sweeny in a 14-0 loss. Gabriel Ibarra collected a hit for Stafford and Jordan Martinez stole a base.
Macario Aleman (1 IP) and Jacob Mejorado (3 IP) combined to allow seven earned runs on nine hits over four innings.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 17, Hitchcock 2
The East Bernard Brahmas took advantage of 20 combined hits, walks and errors to run-rule the Hitchcock Bulldogs 17-2 in five innings.
Hitchcock jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
It took an inning for the Brahmas to get going, but once they did, Hitchcock had no answer.
East Bernard started the second inning quickly loading the bases. Brahma junior Weston Swoboda and senior Dallas Novicke tied the game with a single and groundout, respectively. A Brahma walk reloaded the bases. Brahma junior Cristian Ruiz, who singled earlier in the innings, came around to score on a passed ball. A Hitchcock wild pitch brought home another run to put East Bernard ahead 4-2. Brahma senior Eric Bradicich brought home the fifth run with a single to right field.
The Brahmas offense kept going adding on a pair of six-run innings in the third and fourth.
Novicke threw four innings, and Bradicich closed out the night, getting the fifth inning. They combined to allow two hits and strike out 10 batters.
Bradicich led the Brahmas with two hits. Ruiz and junior Joseph Cooper both scored three runs.
Danbury 17, Brazos 13
The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Brazos fell to Danbury 17-13 at home Wednesday.
Grant Marvin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs, two walks and a double. Eric King hit a double and drove in two runs.
Dayne Macha and Coltin Frayard each drove in two runs.
Frayard (3.2 IP) and Brayden Krahn (3.1 IP) allowed nine earned runs on 16 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking 10.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Fort Bend Christian 4, Emery/Weiner 1
The Eagles used a three-run inning in the third at Emery/Weiner to ride to a 4-1 win Tuesday.
Blaine Baird was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and RBI. Zane Council was 3-for-3 with a triple.
Caleb Bratcher earned a win with five shutout inning, striking out four and walking four. Chandler Bean earned the save with two innings in relief. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.