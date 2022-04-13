Fort Bend Roundup: Fulshear falls to Angleton; Elkins outlast Dulles

High School Softball; Angleton Wildcats v Fulshear Chargers; Fulshear High School; Fulshear, TX; April 12, 2022; Taormina Photography
The following are the Fort Bend area softball games from Tuesday, April 12:
District 20-6A
Austin 20, Bush 1
The Lady Bulldogs needed only three hits to score 20 runs in a 20-1 victory Tuesday. Olivia Driskell collected four walks and three RBIs. Jenna Strong hit a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jayden Brinkley collected three runs and three RBIs.
Zoey Zamora allowed one unearned run on one hit over three innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Travis 10, Clements 0
The Lady Tigers earned a shutout win over Clements, 10-0. Ariel Kowalewski was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Kowalewski allowed one hit over five innings, striking out 13.
Kacy Perkins was 2-for-3 with one run scored and a double. Addison Flores hit a double with a run scored and an RBI.
Clements’ McKinley Lenard collected the Lady Rangers’ lone hit.
Elkins 11, Dulles 8 (F/8)
The Lady Knights kept pace in 20-6A with an extra-inning road win at Dulles, 11-8. Megan Tansiongco was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs. Jennah D’Oench was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.
Viviana Vargas pitched all seven innings in regulation, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. She struck out six and walked three. Jenna Tansiongco pitched the final inning for the win.
For Dulles, Kellan Ton was 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Maya Salinas was 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Macie Wolfe allowed 11 earned runs on 14 hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking one.
District 24-5A
Angleton 8, Fulshear 3
The Chargers lost a home game against Angleton Tuesday, 8-3. Elizabeth Baylor was 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI. Arissa Zajac collected a hit and an RBI. Rylie Holder (5.1 IP), Alanna Routte (0.1 IP) and Blayre Meadows (1.1 IP) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits over seven innings. Holder struck out three over 5 1/3 innings.
Hightower 22, Marshall 5
The Lady Hurricanes won a home game against Marshall Tuesday, 22-5.
Adriauna Coleman and Araceli Gomez each collected three hits. Montia Cuba and Coleman both hit a double. A’yana Anthony allowed two earned runs on three hits over three innings.
Terry 16, Willowridge 0
The Lady Rangers scored early and often Tuesday against Willowridge, 16-0. Bianca Hernandez and Olivia Edwards each collected three hits. Edwards hit a home run, a double and drove in four runs. Hernandez hit two triples, while Olivia Gonzales hit two doubles.
Gonzales allowed three hits and struck out five over four shutout innings.
District 24-3A
Boling 7, Brazos 6 (F/8)
The Cougarettes lost an extra-inning game Tuesday against Boling, 7-6. Brazos' Makinzy Knelp was 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in the lead-off. Amie Vasquez hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Taylor Brzozowski and Caitlyn Snedaker each hit a double. Brzozowski allowed two earned runs on seven hits over eight innings, striking out 11 and walking seven.
TAPPS Division II District 5
Fort Bend Christian 21, Frassati Catholic 0
The Lady Eagles dominated a district foe, Frassati Catholic, Tuesday 21-0. Hadley Hodge and Grace Payton each collected four hits, including two doubles from Hadley. Avery Hodge was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, four RBIs, a triple and a home run.
Reagan Heflin allowed one hit over three shutout innings, striking out four and two walks.
