Fort Bend Roundup: Fulshear edges out the Lady Rangers in regular-season finale

Soccer - boys
District 24-5A
Angleton 3, Foster 2
The Falcons were down a few key players in Angleton Friday night during a 3-2 loss. David Mills and Michael Okufuwa scored for Foster.
Kempner 8, Willowridge 0
The Cougars finished off the District 24-5A title Friday with a 8-0 win over Willowridge in Houston.
Lamar Consolidated 1, Marshall 0
The Mustangs finished the season with a 1-0 win over Marshall in Rosenberg Friday.
Soccer - girls
District 24-5A
Fulshear 3, Terry 2
The Chargers entered the playoffs with a 3-2 win over Terry in Rosenberg Friday night. Senior Ellie Mikeska, junior Carrigan Donahoe and sophomore Lauren Pelletier each scored a goal. Donahoe also added an assist. Senior Sarah Jacques collected two saves for Fulshear.
Kempner 5, Willowridge 0
The Lady Cougars wrapped up the regular season with a 5-0 win over Willowridge Friday in Sugar Land at Cougar Field.
Junior Ava Baley accounted for two goals and an assist. Sophomore Chloe Dilahunty had two goals, while Elizabeth Werts had a goal and two assists. Senior Dalia Ghazal recorded one assists.
Senior goalie Madison Alexander collected one save.
Lamar Consolidated 6, Marshall 0
The Lady Mustangs finished the 2021-22 season with an offensive explosion Friday at Mustang Stadium, winning 6-0 over Marshall.
