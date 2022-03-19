 Skip to main content
High school soccer

Fort Bend Roundup: Fulshear edges out the Lady Rangers in regular-season finale

Eye on the ball

Fulshear junior Carrigan Donahoe recorded a goal and an assist against Terry. 

Soccer - boys

District 24-5A

Angleton 3, Foster 2

The Falcons were down a few key players in Angleton Friday night during a 3-2 loss. David Mills and Michael Okufuwa scored for Foster.

Kempner 8, Willowridge 0

The Cougars finished off the District 24-5A title Friday with a 8-0 win over Willowridge in Houston.

Lamar Consolidated 1, Marshall 0

The Mustangs finished the season with a 1-0 win over Marshall in Rosenberg Friday.

Soccer - girls

District 24-5A

Fulshear 3, Terry 2

The Chargers entered the playoffs with a 3-2 win over Terry in Rosenberg Friday night. Senior Ellie Mikeska, junior Carrigan Donahoe and sophomore Lauren Pelletier each scored a goal. Donahoe also added an assist. Senior Sarah Jacques collected two saves for Fulshear.

Kempner 5, Willowridge 0

The Lady Cougars wrapped up the regular season with a 5-0 win over Willowridge Friday in Sugar Land at Cougar Field.

Junior Ava Baley accounted for two goals and an assist. Sophomore Chloe Dilahunty had two goals, while Elizabeth Werts had a goal and two assists. Senior Dalia Ghazal recorded one assists.

Senior goalie Madison Alexander collected one save.

Lamar Consolidated 6, Marshall 0

The Lady Mustangs finished the 2021-22 season with an offensive explosion Friday at Mustang Stadium, winning 6-0 over Marshall.

