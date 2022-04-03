Fort Bend Roundup: Foster's McDowell collects 3 extra-base hits against Terry

The following are the Fort Bend area softball results from Saturday, April 2, 2022:
Foster 12, Terry 0
The Lady Falcons defeated Terry 12-0 at home on Saturday. Ella McDowell was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run while scoring three runs and driving in four RBIs.
Alina Satcher was 3-for-3 at the plate. Jessica Reyes and Mickayla Tosch each collected two hits and scored two runs.
Peyton Welker pitched five scoreless innings, striking out 12 and walking none.
For Terry, G Villarreal collected a hit. O Gonzales allowed seven earned runs on 17 hits over four innings.
Fulshear 13, Kempner 8
The Chargers earned a 13-8 win at home over Kempner on Saturday. Kendall Lippold and Erin Smith each hit a home run for Fulshear. Lippold, Smith, Arrisa Zajac and Ryan Stratman each collected two hits. Emma Hagemann drove in three runs.
Alanna Routte (1 IP) and Rylie Holder (6 IP) combined to allow six runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking six. For Kempner, Samantha Shelander, Jade Bell and Paris Ferguson hit home runs. Bell drove in three runs. Kori Vasquez hit a double and collected two walks.
While walking five, Sophie Kocich allowed nine runs on 12 hits over six innings.
Lamar Consolidated 17, Hightower 0
The Lady Mustangs earned a 17-0 win over Hightower Saturday in Missouri City. Rachel Mey was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kylie Brooks hit two doubles and drove in three runs. Holly Lock hit a triple and drove in five runs.
Mey allowed one hit over three innings, striking out one and walking two.
For Hightower, Noa Mack collected a hit. A’yanna Anthony allowed 11 earned runs on 15 hits over three innings.
Angleton 18, Willowridge 0
The Willowridge Lady Eagles lost to Angleton Saturday, 18-0. Jessica Rivera allowed 18 earned runs on 19 hits over three innings.
Janelle Cortina collected a hit.
