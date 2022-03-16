Fort Bend Roundup: Foster's King tosses 4 perfect innings against Kempner

High School Softball; Foster Falcons v Sealy Tigers; Foster High School; Rosenberg, TX; March 4, 2022; Taormina Photography
Softball
District 24-5A
Foster 18, Kempner 0
The Lady Falcons made short work of Kempner in Sugar Land Tuesday night, 18-0. Foster’s Mickayla Tosch and Ella McDowell each collected three hits in the win. Bailey Lechler and McDowell each hit a home run. Alina Satcher hit a triple, while Tosch, Emily Naivar, Madison King and Jordan Tosch each hit a double.
King pitched four perfect innings, striking out nine and walked zero.
Kempner’s Gabriella Gonzales allowed 11 earned runs on 20 hits over four innings, striking out two and walking one.
Angleton 4, Fulshear 2
The Chargers lost a tight game at Angleton on Tuesday, 4-2. Rylie Holder (4 IP) and Nichole Bodeux (2 IP) combined to allowed four earned runs on eight hits over six innings. Holder allowed four runs on six hits over four innings.
Camryn Dickey was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Kendall Lippold drove in two runs, and Elizabeth Baylor walked twice.
Bodeux hit a double in the first inning, and Dickey was thrown out attempting to score after a one-out walk.
Terry 17, Willowridge 0
The Lady Rangers exploded for 15 runs in the fifth inning in a 17-0 win against Willowridge Tuesday. Olivia Edwards was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs including a double and a home run. Bianca Hernandez was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two doubles.
Jazmin Hernandez was 2-for-4 two runs scored and two RBIs including a double.
Olivia Gonzales pitched five shutout innings, scattering four hits, striking out nine and walking none.
Elissa Hargroder and Roselyn Alfaro each hit a double for Willowridge.
Hightower at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
No info
