Fort Bend Roundup: Foster secures 24-5A title; Elkins ties for 2nd place

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball results for Friday, April 29, 2022:
District 20-6A
Elkins 7, Austin 2
The Knights earned a 7-2 win at Austin on Friday. Elkins’ Logan Abadie was 4-for-4 with two doubles. A Wade drove in two runs. Jacob Binder and David Martin each collected two hits.
Abadie allowed one earned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking one.
Austin’s Logan Witt hit a double and scored a run. Will Liner and Hampton Phillips each drove in a run.
James Garza (3 IP) and Liner (4 IP) allowed five earned runs on 13 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking three.
Clements 14, Bush 0
The Rangers finished the season with a 14-0 road win at Bush. Garrett Leehan, Cooper Cegielski, Ryan Brown and Griffin Culver collected two hits. Brown hit a home run and drove in five runs.
Leehan allowed one hit over five innings, striking out four and walking three.
Bush’s Cruz Medina collected a hit. Jorge Perez stole a base and allowed one earned run on three hits over two relief innings.
District 24-5A
Foster 6, Angleton 3 (F/8)
The Falcons secured an outright district title Friday at Angleton with a 6-3 win in eight innings. Foster scored six runs over the final three frames, with two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.
Coleman Biggs opened the seventh inning with a home run, and Hayden Holchak scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Jackson Low cleared the bases in the eighth inning with a single to make it 6-3.
Low allowed two earned runs on one hit over five innings, striking out nine and walking four. Aaron Dase (1 IP) and Nicholas Johnson (2 IP) pitched three scoreless relief innings, striking out three and walking two.
Fulshear 7, Terry 3
The Chargers closed the regular season with a 7-3 home win Friday against Terry.
Fulshear’s Noah Shipp and Ramos Stefano each hit a triple. Stefano and Lane Arroyos each collected two hits. Shipp and Arroyos collected two RBIs.
Regan Carter (1 IP), Ty Powell (4 IP), Caven Fuentes (1 IP) and Tyler Schumann (1 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Terry’s Gio Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Clayton Ohl drove in two runs, and Michael Cuevas added an RBI. Alex Coronado hit a double.
Gio Sanchez (5.1 IP) and Alex Coronado (0.2 IP) allowed six earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking six.
Lamar Consolidated 11, Marshall 0
The Mustangs closed the 2022 season with a 11-0 win at home Friday. Zyon Johnson scattered three hits over five scoreless innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Jonathan Anders was 2-for-3 including two doubles and two runs scored. Alejandro Ruales, Johnson, Jaivon Thompson and Tylan Hill collected an RBI.
Willowridge’s Jabari Mayweather, Kyle Boutte and Mason Mercier earned hits. Mayweather hit a triple. Troy Scott (2 IP) and Braylon Morris (2 IP) allowed eight earned runs on seven hits over four innings.
Kempner 16, Willowridge 1
The Cougars earned a 16-1 win Friday at Willowridge.
Kempner’s Brian Luna was 3-for-3, including three doubles with two runs scored and an RBI. Drew Walker was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Anthony Marino was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Colton Green (4 IP) and Thomas Moss (1 IP) pitched five scoreless innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
Willowridge’s Craig Goines collected a hit, a stolen base and a walk. William Goff scored a run and collected a hit.
District 25-4A
Needville 11, Bay City 1
The Blue Jays secured a share of the 25-4A district title on Friday with an 11-1 home win. Koby Gibbs was 2-for-3, including a home run with two runs scored and five RBIs. Cole Todd hit a double and scored a run, while Bo Spitowski collected a two-bagger and an RBI.
Cole Todd (4 IP) and Jon Lowe (1 IP) combined to allow one unearned run on one hit over five innings, striking out six.
Brazosport 13, Stafford 3
The Spartans closed the 2022 season on Friday with a 13-3 loss at Brazosport. M Aleman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. A Chavez and A Ponce each collected hits. A Chavez (0.1 IP), M Aleman (2.0 IP) and M Frels (1.2 IP) combined to allow nine earned runs on nine hits over four innings.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Fort Bend Christian 15, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
The Eagles won the first game of a doubleheader Friday over Cristo Rey Jesuit, 15-0. Zane Councill, Clay Krisch and Jackson Powers each collected a triple, while Brady Dever hit two doubles.
Councill (4 IP) and B Baird (1 IP) combined for a one-hit shutout. Councill struck out eight and walked three.
Fort Bend Christian 7, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
The Eagles won Game 2 of a doubleheader against Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7-0, Friday in Sugar Land.
