Fort Bend roundup: Foster, Ridge Point continue strong start in tournament action

The following are the results from Fort Bend area softball teams from this past weekend:
Austin
Austin went 1-2 over the weekend at the Spring Branch Tournament avenging its Thursday loss to Morton Ranch with a win on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs lost Thursday 7-6 after allowing two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for the walk-off win. Zoey Zamora led with two RBIs.
The Lady Bulldogs followed with a disappointing 12-0 loss to Memorial later that evening.
Austin rebounded with a win against Morton Ranch on Friday with a 15-10 win. The Lady Bulldogs had 18 hits compared to Morton Ranch’s 5.
Jenna Strong earned three RBIs and Olivia Driskell scored two.
Bush
The Bush Lady Broncos were 0-3 at the Marshall Round Robin this weekend. Bush lost to Stafford (21-5), Alief Elsik (25-4) and Stafford again (16-1).
Dulles
The Dulles Lady Vikings won two games on Thursday at the Spring Branch Tournament. The Lady Vikings beat Sam Rabyurn (7-5) and Spring Woods (8-0).
Kellan Ton and Maya Salinas each had three hits against Sam Rayburn. Ton, Hope Burford, Lilly Gomez, Makayla Wolfe and Callie Collins each collected an extra-base hit.
In the game against Spring Woods, Hope Burford was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles. Kellan Ton hit two triples.
Makayla Wolfe pitched four scoreless innings, while scattering seven hits.
Elkins
The Elkins Lady Knights were 1-3 at the Galena Park ISD Tournament this weekend. Elkins lost to Lutheran South Academy (15-1), Livingston (5-4) and College Park (8-4) while earning a win over Klein Forest (10-4).
Jenna Tansiongco and Victoria Vargas each hit an extra-base hit in the game against LSA.
In the game against Livingston, Madison Lenton hit a double and triple.
Tansiongco and Evans each hit a double against College Park.
In the win against Klein Forest, Maggie Evans was 3-for-3 2ith three RBIs. Vargas hit two doubles and two RBIs. She also allowed four earned runs on four hits over four innings, while striking out four and walking six.
Foster
Foster went 5-1, only losing to Katy, in the Haynie Spirit Tournament.
The Lady Falcons had 12 hits in their shutout 8-0 win against Dawson on Thursday.
Alina Satcher finished with six strikeouts and allowed five hits with no runs.
Foster continued its dominance later in the day with a 12-1 win against London. Mickayla Tosch led with three RBIs.
Friday saw the Lady Falcons drop a 5-1 loss to Katy. Foster would not allow a run in the next two contests with shutout wins against Tomball, 5-0, and Friendswood, 12-0.
Satcher had her second straight shutout with eight Ks against Tomball while Madison King recorded four scoreless innings against Friendswood.
Foster closed the tournament with a 6-5 win over Dobie.
The Lady Falcons scored three runs in the fourth to overcome an early two-run deficit.
Fulshear
Porous pitching outweighed great hitting days for the Fulshear Chargers in the tournament play as the Chargers went 1-2 over the weekend.
The Chargers began with a loss in Thursday’s game against Alvin, 4-3.
Despite the loss, Fulshear earned seven hits with freshmen Rylie Holder and Gabby Castillo each going two-for-three at the plate.
The Chargers continued to hit well with 10 hits in Friday’s game against Ridge Point. However, pitching doomed Fulshear and they lost 12-5.
Senior Liz Baylor earned three RBIs for the Chargers while senior Nicole Bodeux added another two.
Fulshear’s 17 hit game against Dawson later in the day was still not enough for a win as an eight-run third inning won the game for the Lady Eagles.
Bodeux had three RBIs following Castillo, Stratman and Sydnee Failia with two each.
Fulshear ended on a high note with an 8-2 win against Pioneer on Saturday.
Castillo had four of the team’s 15 hits and Alanna Routte struck out seven batters.
Hightower
The Hightower Lady Canes won three straight over the weekend after losing to Eisenhower at the Bob Watson Invitational in Houston.
The Lady Canes lost to Eisenhower on Thursday, 10-0. Hightower began its winning streak with a 16-14 win against Davis.
In two innings, Hightower had every player convert at least one run in the Thursday win.
The bats remained hot into Friday as the Lady Canes beat Alief Elsik, 12-6. Danielle Ovalle went a perfect four-for-four with three singles and a triple.
Hightower closed with a tight 6-5 win against MacArthur.
Kempner
The Lady Cougars was 0-5 at the Clear Creek ISD tournament. Kempner lost to Clear Falls (5-0), Porter (8-2), Clear Brook (11-10), Kingwood Park (7-0) and Langham Creek (19-2).
Lamar Consolidated
Lamar Consolidated ended the Clear Falls Tournament on a winning streak after opening with two straight losses.
The Lady Mustangs began with a 6-4 loss to Porter in their opening game on Thursday. Lamar followed with a 7-3 loss to Clear Lake.
Aubree Jones was immune to the Mustangs’ struggles and scored three runs on Thursday.
The team refocused after a Friday game with Clear Falls was postponed due to weather. The Lady Mustangs were up 2-0 before the stoppage.
Lamar finished with a pair of wins on Saturday with victories over Clear Falls, 7-3, in the morning and Baytown Lee, 9-7, in the afternoon.
Pitcher Holly Lock allowed just one run in five innings of work and had seven strikeouts against Clear Falls.
Ridge Point
Ridge Point went 5-1 at the Haynie Spirit Tournament.
The Lady Panther bats were never an issue over the weekend beginning with an 11-4 win against St. Agnes. Ridge Point lost later in the day to Brazoswood, 10-9.
The Lady Panthers closed out the tournament with a trio of victories, they defeated Dawson, 11-1, Fulshear 12-5 and Pearland, 6-3.
Terry
Terry struggled at the Sweeny/Columbia Tournament, going 1-5.
The Lady Rangers did not score a run in either of Thursday’s games losing 8-0 to Boling and 9-0 to Sweeny.
Terry earned its lone win with a 6-3 victory over Danbury.
The Lady Rangers proceeded to lose a close affair to Rockport-Fulton 3-2. Paty Hayden and Olivia Edwards each had two hits.
Willowridge
The Willowridge Lady Eagles were 0-3 at the Marshall Round Robin this past week, losing to Wharton (9-2), Jordan (15-0) and Stafford (11-7).
In the game against Wharton, Jay Lott collected two hits including a triple and an RBI. Alyssa Larhmann hit a triple against Stafford, and Lott hit a double against Jordan.
Stafford
Stafford lost both of its games in the Marshall Tournament on Friday.
Hitchcock defeated the Lady Spartans, 7-2, in the morning. Stafford followed with a 16-1 loss to Westside.
Fort Bend Christian
The Fort Bend Christian Academy Lady Eagles went 2-2 in their hosted tournament on Thursday and Friday.
The FBCA Tournament started with the home team losing to Heights 5-3 on Thursday afternoon.
Jaelynn Lee, Katherine Trinh and Olivia Mhoon each scored runs in the final frame for the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Eagles responded later that afternoon with a 10-run first inning for an 18-2 victory against St. Pius X.
Avery Hodge had a team-leading six RBIs followed by Lee’s four. Pitcher Reagan Heflin also allowed two hits.
The Lady Eagles continued their winning ways with a 9-2 win over Van Vleck Friday afternoon.
Hodge again was stellar, allowing just four hits and two runs in seven innings on the mound. She also scored three RBIs.
Houston Christian ended FBCA’s momentum with a 7-3 win later in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.