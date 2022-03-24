Fort Bend Roundup: Foster, Needville pitchers perfect in district wins

Softball
District 20-6A
Austin 17, Clements 3
The Lady Bulldogs scored 15 runs over the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 17-3 victory over Clements Wednesday.
Austin’s Sophia Lundstrom and Olivia Driskell combined for six hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs. Driskell (2), Ashlee Cook and Trishelle Esquivel each hit a double. Lundstrom hit a triple and stole five bases. The Lady Bulldogs collected 10 stolen bases.
Zoey Zamora allowed three unearned runs on five hits over five innings, while she struck out eight and walked one.
Clements’ Maddox Darnell was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in the lead-off spot. Paige Scates stole two bases while earning a walk and scoring a run.
McKinley Lenard allowed 14 earned runs on 13 hits over five innings, striking out and walking four.
Travis 8, Dulles 2
The Lady Tigers collected a road win Wednesday over Dulles, 8-2. Ariel Kowalewski was 4-for-4 in the lead-off spot for Travis, with three runs scored, a double and a triple. Kowalewski allowed two earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 17 and walking none.
Rachel Ramirez and Jadyn Korbrin each hit a double. Maddie Morris was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
For Dulles, Kellan Ton hit a home run and drove in two runs. Olivia Gould and Maya Salinas each hit a double.
Makayla Wolfe (4 IP) and Gould (3 IP) combined to allow seven earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Ridge Point 12, Elkins 1
The Lady Panthers earned Missouri City bragging rights Tuesday with a 12-1 win over Elkins. Ridge Point’s lead-off hitter Jade Uresti was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Reagan Green was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Green, Bailey Gray and Rylie Shipp each hit doubles.
Gray (4 IP) and Alexandria Rezac (1 IP) combined to allow one earned run on two hits. Gray struck out six and walked three.
For Elkins, Jenna Tansiongco hit a double and scored a run. Maggie Evans collected an RBI while Megan Tansiongco collected two walks.
Jenna Tansiongco (2 IP) and Viviana Vargas (2 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs on 13 hits over four innings.
George ranch-Bush
The Longhorns earned a road win on Wednesday at Bush.
District 24-5A
Foster 16, Willowridge 0
The Lady Falcons made short work of Willowridge on Wednesday to earn a 16-0 road win.
Tr’Nahaja Smith, Bailey Lechler and Emily Naivar each hit a home run. Lechler, Naivar and Smith combined for 11 RBIs. Mickayla Tosch and Ripley Welker each hit triple, while Lechler added two doubles.
Sophie Brammer pitched three perfect innings, striking out nine batters. She needed only 36 pitches to complete the game.
Angleton 17, Marshall 0
The Lady Buffs lost a road game against Angleton Tuesday, 17-0. Marshall will host Lamar Consolidated on Friday.
Hightower vs. Kempner, 6:30 p.m.
District 25-4A
Needville 17, La Marque 0
The Lady Jays collected 14 hits in a 17-0 win at La Marque Wednesday. Needville scored all of its runs in the first inning against the Lady Cougars.
Jessalyn Gregory, Shelby Kaack, Makala Smith, Abby House and Kayleigh Moye each had two hits. Moye collected two extra-base hits, including a home run and four RBIs. Fayth Hoover, Gregory, Moye and Adrian Cantu each hit a triple.
Smith pitched three perfect innings, striking out all nine batters she faced. The Lady Jays’ starting pitcher threw 30 pitches Wednesday, including 27 strikes.
District 24-3A
Danbury 18, Brazos 7
The Cougarettes’ late rally came up short against Danbury Wednesday. Brazos lost 18-7.
Caitlyn Snedaker was able to make an impact at the plate with a double and home run. She was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Amie Vasquez was 2-for-2 with two runs scored in the No. 9 spot. Taylor Brzozowski added an RBI.
Brzozowski allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out two and two walks. Snedaker pitched one inning in relief, allowing earned runs.
East Bernard 15, Hitchcock 0
In three innings, the East Bernard Brahmarettes quickly dispatched the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs 15-0.
Brahmarette pitchers junior Lexie Warncke and freshman Addison Opela combined to no-hit Hitchcock, striking out six of the 10 batters they faced.
East Bernard juniors Bailey Leopold and Warncke both had two hits.
East Bernard went through their entire lineup in the bottom of the first before recording the first out, scoring seven runs.
Leopold hit a single to make it 8-0 East Bernard. Sophomore Megan Gasch followed with a double, bringing home another score. Warncke hit a triple to left field to score the final two runs.
East Bernard added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning.
