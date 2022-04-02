Fort Bend Roundup: Foster earns sweep of Fulshear, East Bernard tops Brazos

The following are the Fort Bend area softball results from Friday, April 2;
District 20-6A
Dulles 15, Bush 0
The Lady Vikes earned a three-inning victory Friday against Bush, 15-0. Faith Martin and Maya Salinas hit home runs for Dulles, combining for six RBIs. Macie Wolfe hit a triple, and Salinas hit a double. Hope Burford collected three walks. Dulles had 19 stolen bases, including five from Callie Collins.
Olivia Gould struck out six and scattered one hit over three innings.
George Ranch 6, Elkins 1
The Longhorns pulled away late for a road win at Elkins, 6-1.
George Ranch’s Nora Thompson allowed one earned run on seven hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking two.
Karrlauhn Deas and Kate Dolan each hit a double. Mariah Garner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
For Elkins, Jennah D’Oench was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Viviana Vargas collected two doubles, and Megan Tansiongco collected two walks.
Vargas allowed three earned runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking two. Jenna Tansiongco allowed three earned runs on 2 2/3 relief innings.
Travis 4, Austin 0
The Lady Tigers won at home against Austin Friday, 4-0.
Ariel Kowalewski pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 16 and walking two. Kacy Perkins drove in two runs, while Elle Smith had two hits, including a double. Kennedy Clark also hit a double.
Austin’s Alyssa Carter was 2-for-3 with a triple. Trishelle Esquivel collected a hit.
The Lady Bulldogs’ starter Zoey Zamora allowed four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking two.
Ridge Point 12, Clements 0
The Lady Panthers earned a shutout win over Clements at home Friday, 12-0. Ridge Point’s Reagan Green hit a home run, a double and drove in two. Callie Mayes and Grace Janik each hit a double.
Bailey Gray threw five no-hit innings, striking out 11 and walking two.
Maddox Darnell and Katie Turner collected walks for Clements.
District 24-5A
Foster 2, Fulshear 1
The Foster Lady Falcons earned an all-important season sweep of Fulshear on the road Friday, 2-1. Foster’s Madison King out-dueled Fulshear’s Rylie Holder in the circle, allowing one unearned run on three hits over seven innings while striking out four and walking two.
Holder allowed one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two.
A lead-off single by Mickayla Tosch started a scoring rally for Foster in the second inning. Katelyn Barrett’s bunt put Mickayla Tosch at second, and she got to third on a wild pitch. Jordan Tosch brought her home with a ground out to second base.
Foster’s lead was 2-0 in the fourth inning after Ripley Welker scored on Ella McDowell’s single.
Fulshear’s lone run came in the sixth inning on an error that scored Gabby Castillo.
Angleton 17, Hightower 0
The Lady Hurricanes lost at Angleton on Friday, 17-0. Trinity Yates, Noa Mack, A’yana Anthony and Carmen Barrera collected walks for Hightower.
Lamar Consolidated 15, Kempner 5
The Lady Mustangs kept pace in District 24-5A, winning over Kempner Friday, 15-5. Holly Locked earned the win on the circle, and Kylie Brooks hit a home run.
Terry 16, Marshall 0
The Lady Rangers scored 11 runs in the second inning to get a three-inning victory over Marshall at home Friday, 17-0.
Olivia Gonzales dominated at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Bianca Hernandez was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs in the No. 2 spot. Aliyah Nunez pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five.
District 25-4A
Needville 17, Stafford 0
The Lady Jays earned a shutout victory over three innings at Stafford Friday, 17-0.
For Needville, Makala Smith scattered two hits and struck out eight over three innings.
Fayth Hoover hit a home run, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Kailey Yackel, Smith, Shelby Kaack and Jaycie Croatt each collected doubles.
Izabella Morales and Myley Dominguez each collected hits for Stafford.
District 24-3A
East Bernard 15, Brazos 5
The Brahmarettes handed rival Brazos a 15-5 loss Friday in East Bernard.
For East Bernard, Lexie Warncke (4 IP) and Addison Opela (2 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on five hits over six innings. Warncke pitched four scoreless and struck out 11.
Jolie Peloquin was 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs. Warncke was 3-for-4 with four RBI and a home run. Megan Gasch collected three hits, all doubles.
For Brazos, Makinzy Kneip was 2-for-3, including a double with three RBIs. Maggie Ochoa also collected two hits.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Lutheran South 4, Fort Bend Christian 1
The Lady Eagles lost a road game at Lutheran South Friday, 4-1. Fort Bend Christian gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the 1-1 tie after the Lady Eagles scored in the top of the frame.
Reagan Heflin was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Avery Hodge allowed one earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking none.
