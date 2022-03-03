Fort Bend roundup: Falcons shutout Lamar in district opener

District 24-5A
Foster 7, Lamar Consolidated 0
The Falcons pulled away late against the Mustangs Tuesday in the District 24-5A opener in Rosenberg, 7-0. Foster scored six runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Lee Kubosh hit a double with a run scored and drive in a run in the No. 9 hole. Cameron Franklin, Hayden Holchak, Coleman Biggs, Sam Hardcastle and Jackson Low collected a hit.
Chase Batten and Nicholas Johnson combined to shut out Lamar Consolidated over seven innings while scattering two hits. Batten struck out seven and walked three. Johnson struck out one and walked one in one inning in relief.
Lamar’s Dallas Turrubiate and Esteban Laris each collected a hit. Zyon Johnson earned two walks, and he allowed three earned runs on 5 1/3 innings while striking out five and walking five. Laris allowed two unearned runs on two hits on 1 2/3 innings.
Fulshear 17, Marshall 0
The Chargers hit five extra-base hits, including a home run from Gavin Waits in a 17-0 win at home Tuesday against Marshall. Lane Arroyos, Rafel Cortez, Ty Hamil and Kyle Moorhead each collected two hits. Waits drove in three runs. Arroyos hit a double and a triple.
Austin Vargas (2 IP), Matt Macklin (1 IP), Grant Davis (1 IP) and Tyler Schumann (1 IP) combined to shut out the Buffalos. Vargas struck out all six batters he faced.
Johnson and Ramirez each collected hits for Marshall, and Ramirez also stole a base.
Hightower 18, Willowridge 4
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 9-0 lead en route to an 18-4 win at Willowridge Tuesday. KJ Penson, Jeremy Payne and Ethan Brown each collected three hits. Payne scored two runs and drove in five runs with a home run. Amir Sabahi hit a double and a triple, while Angel Gutierrez hit two doubles.
Dylan Evans allowed four unearned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Willowridge’s Nathan Bravo hit two doubles and drove in two runs. Joshua Hayes scored two runs.
Kempner 4, Angleton 0
The Cougars earned a road win at Angleton on Tuesday, 4-0. Thomas Moss, Nathan Jacobson, Brian Luna and Colton Green each collected two hits. Moss hit a solo home run.
Nathan Jacobson pitched a complete game, striking out five and scattering four hits over seven innings.
Non-district
Bush 5, Morton Ranch 2
The Broncos earned a home win against Morton Ranch, 5-2. Dominic Medrano was 2-for-4 with a double in the lead-off spot. Pedro Medina hit a double to score a run and drive in a run.
Charles Reyes allowed two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Pedro Medina struck out one in a save.
Terry 13, Randle 1
The Rangers won the inaugural meeting between Terry and Randle Tuesday, 13-1. Terry had six extra-base hits, including two doubles from Juan Rodriguez. Alex Coronado hit a triple for the Rangers.
Andrew Hernandez, Alex Coronado, Rodriguez, Eric Garza and Mason Vasquez each collected two hits. Rodriguez collected four runs batted in and Hernandez had two RBIs.
Jayden Toland (4 IP), Eric Garza (2 IP) and Colby White (1 IP) did not allow a hit against the Lions. Toland struck out seven and walked two, while White had two strikeouts and zero walks.
Lorenzo Coronado had a run batted in for Randle, and Sebastian Garza scored a run.
Sealy 6, Needville 5
The Blue Jays lost an extra-inning game Tuesday at home against Sealy, 6-5. Cole Todd was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple in the lead-off spot. Coy Pierce hit a double and drove in two runs. Bo Spitowski hit a double and scored a run.
Ryan Rodriguez allowed two earned runs on four hits over five innings; he struck out eight and walked three. Camden Babcock pitched three innings in relief, allowing one earned on two hits while striking out two and walking two.
East Bernard 11, Ganado 1
The Brahmas blew out Ganado at home Tuesday, 11-1. Joseph Cooper and Luke Minks each had three hits for East Bernard. Eric Bradicich, Luke Minks and Dallas Novicke each hit a triple.
Novicke (2.1 IP) and Cristian Ruiz (2.2 IP) combined to allow one unearned run on three hits while striking out five and walking one.
Wharton 2, Fort Bend Christian 1
The Eagles lost a road game at Wharton Tuesday, 2-1. Derek Jordan was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Cam Kaminsky allowed two earned runs on two hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking two. Markos Romo pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
