Fort Bend roundup: EB’s Sheets earns 200th victory, 10-1 over FBCA; Foster holds off Fulshear

District 20-6A
Travis 3, George Ranch 1
The Lady Tigers’ Clark hit a two-run double in the fourth inning to help Travis grab a 3-1 win over George Ranch at home Tuesday. Rachel Ramariez also had a double for Travis. Ariel Kowalewski allowed one earned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking none.
Kate Dolan hit a triple for George Ranch. Karrlauhn Deas drove in the Longhorns’ only run with Kennedy Marlow scoring.
Nora Thompson allowed two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two.
Ridge Point 19, Austin 4
The Lady Panthers scored early and often in a home win Tuesday against Austin, 19-4. Braelyn Daniels was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, two triples and four runs scored. Grace Janiek hit a home run for Ridge Point.
Elkins 16, Bush 0
The Lady Knights scored 16 runs in the first inning against Bush Tuesday at home, en route to a 16-0 win. Elkins needed only four hits to score 16 runs including a triple from Jenna Tansiongco. She also pitched three no-hit innings and struck out seven while walking one.
Dulles 8, Clements 5
The Lady Vikings led 5-1 after two innings and held on for a 8-5 win over Clements Tuesday at home. Mayla Salinas hit a home run and Makayla Wolfe hit a triple. Hope Burford was 4-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Vikings. Maddox Darnell, Jill Gilmore, Paige Scates and Katie Turner each had two hits for Clements including a triple for Scates.
Wolfe allowed five earned runs on 12 hits over seven innings, while striking out five and walking one. McKinley Lenard allowed eight earned runs on 16 hits over six innings, while striking out six and walking two.
District 24-5A
Foster 5, Fulshear 4
The Lady Falcons led 5-0 after two innings at home on Tuesday, and it was just enough for a 5-4 win over Fulshear.
Foster scored four runs in the first inning with only one hit from two errors, a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Three runs scored on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the first.
Mickayla Tosch and Emily Naivar strung together two hits to add another run in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Fulshear started to climb out of the 5-0 hole with a home run by Kendall Lippold to start the third inning. Nicole Bodeux led off the fourth with another home run to make it 5-2. Two walks and an error made it 5-3 before a Lippold single plated another run.
Foster switched pitchers and King was able to hold the line for the final 10 outs. Naivar gunned down a steal attempt in the sixth to avoid another Fulshear threat. The Chargers were able to get runners to second and third in the seventh, but on a 3-2 count Dickey flew out to end the game.
Mickayla Tosch and Naivar each had two hits at the top of the Lady Falcons’ lineup. Alina Satcher (3.1 IP) and Madison King (3.2 IP) combined to allow four earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking three.
Rylie Holder allowed one earned run over four innings for Fulshear, while Nicole Bodeux pitched two clean innings in relief.
Angleton 18, Hightower 0
The Lady Hurricanes lost a home game to Angleton, 18-0, on Tuesday. Katherine Romero allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits over three innings.
Lamar Consolidated 15, Kempner 0
The Lady Mustangs used an 11-run second inning to sprint past Kempner at home on Tuesday, 15-0.
SJ Housel, Rachel Mey, Holly Lock, Jordyn Talbert, Kylie Brooks, Layla Cauthen and Hope Lock each collected two hits for Lamar. Talbert hit a home run while Brooks hit a triple. Cauthen, Aubree Jones, Hope Lock and Rachel Mey each hit a double.
Holly Lock scattered one hit over four innings, while she struck out nine and walked two in the win.
Gabriella Gonzales collected Kempner’s only hit, a double, and Heaven Ferguson stole a base.
Terry 21, Marshall 0
The Lady Rangers scored early and often Tuesday at Marshall to win 21-0. Bianca Hernandez, Olivia Edwards, K. Guerro and Jazmin Hernandez each had three this. Olivia Edwards drove in four runs. Paty Hayden hit a home run, while Guerro hit two triples and a double.
Terry had 23 stolen base in Tuesday’s game including six from Perez, six from J Hernandez, Edwards had six and J Hernandez had five.
Olivia Gonzales struck out five and walked one over three innings, while not allowing a hit.
Non-district
Willowridge 20, Royal 1
The Lady Eagles scored 20 runs in three innings against Royal on Tuesday in a 20-1 win. Alyssa Larhamann, Areli Moyaho, Anysia Rincon and Jessica Rivera. Larhmann hit a home, while Moyaho, Rivera and Rincon each hit a double.
Rivera allowed one earned run on zero hits while striking out six and walking two.
Needville 10, Sealy 0
The Lady Jays jumped on Sealy early to win 10-0 over the Lady Tigers. Kourtney Carter was 4-of-4 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Shelby Kaack and Camryn Frick each collected two hits.
Makala Smith pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10.
East Bernard 10, Fort Bend Christian 1
The Brahmarettes’ head coach Christine Sheets earned her 200th win as a head coach at home Tuesday with a 10-1 win over Fort Bend Christian.
Lexie Warncke was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, a double and a triple. Sommer Tijerina hit two triples and drove in two runs.
Megan Gasch was 3-for-4 in the No. 3 spot, while Morgan Gasch hit a triple in the lead-off spot. Warncke allowed one unearned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking one.
Regan Heflin hit a double for FBCA.
