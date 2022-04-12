Fort Bend Roundup: East Bernard sweeps Hempstead; Brazos falls behind Boling

The are the Fort Bend area baseball and softball results from Monday, April 11, 2022:
Baseball
District 24-3A
East Bernard 18, Hempstead 2
The Brahmas scored early and often to win 18-2 over Hempstead Monday. Eric Bradicich was the driving force of the East Bernard offense; he was 3-for-3, including two triples with three runs scored and four RBIs. Dallas Novicke, Luke Minks, Weston Swoboda and Cannon Goudeau each collected two hits. Reid Morton drove in three runs.
Minks pitched five solid innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking none.
Boling 8, Brazos 4
Brazos lost Monday’s game against Boling Friday at home, 8-4. The Cougars led 4-3 after five innings, but the Bulldogs scored five runs in the sixth inning to grab the win.
The Cougars made the most of seven walks and two hits to score four runs. Grant Marvin and Mason Vrana collected hits. Marvin also walked twice.
Vinny Aguilar allowed one earned runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. Brayden Krahn allowed one earned run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings, striking out two.
Softball
District 24-3A
East Bernard 11, Hempstead 1
The Brahmarettes kept Hempstead to one hit Monday in East Bernard's 12-1 win. Lexie Warncke and Jolie Peloquin combined for six hits. Peloquin hit two doubles, and Warncke recorded four RBIs. Megan Gasch was 2-for-4, including a triple with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Warncke allowed one unearned run on one hit over five innings; she struck out 10 and walked two.
