High school basketball

Fort Bend Roundup: Dulles Lady Vikes hands Austin their first district loss

Locked in

Dulles senior Nya Threatt scored 16 points in a win against Austin Wednesday. 

Basketball - boys

District 20-6A

Austin 55, Dulles 48

The Bulldogs got back in the win column on Wednesday against Dulles, earning a 55-48 home win. 

Brian Anunne led Austin with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. DJ Jackson added 10 points. 

Austin (11-14, 1-5) will travel to Elkins on Saturday, and Dulles (7-19, 0-6) will host George Ranch. 

Bush 64, Ridge Point 55

The Broncos created a four-way tie between Bush, Clements, Ridge Point and Travis with a home win over Panthers Wednesday, 64-55. Bush senior Ryan Hill earned the Broncos’ “hustle belt” in the victory.

Bush (19-9, 4-2) will travel to Clements on Saturday, while Ridge Point (16-9, 4-2) will host Travis.

#5 Elkins 55, Travis 46

The Knights won the first game back at Wheeler Fieldhouse since its renovation Wednesday, 55-46.

Elkins (21-5, 6-0) will host Austin on Saturday, while Travis (15-10, 4-2) will travel to Ridge Point.

Clements 55, George Ranch 32

The Rangers kept stride in District 20-6A with a road win against George Ranch, 55-32. The Longhorns were led by Liam Dawdy and Julius Carter with a combine 13 points on offense.

Clements (20-6, 4-2) will host Bush, while George Ranch (5-20, 1-5) will travel to Dulles on Saturday.

Basketball - girls

District 20-6A

Dulles 62, #22 Austin 55

The Lady Vikings handed Austin it’s first loss in District 20-6A play on Wednesday.

Dulles had four scorers in double digits: senior Peyton Overton (17 points), senior Nya Threatt (16), senior Jakiya Thompson (14) and senior Dai Dai Powell (10) in the win. Threatt had nine assists and Powell had six rebounds.

Austin senior Gabrielle Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dulles (18-6, 7-1) will travel to Austin on Saturday, while Austin (21-5, 7-1) will host Elkins.

Ridge Point 45, Bush 42

The Lady Panthers used 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a home win against Bush Wednesday, 45-42. Ridge Point and Bush combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter. Ridge Point (10-18, 3-5) will travel to Travis on Saturday, while Bush (9-18, 3-5) will host Clements.

Elkins 53, Travis 38

The Lady Knights completed a series sweep of Travis Wednesday with a 53-38 win at home. Head coach Ieasha Lee noted Zãya Adagbada, Paris Anderson and Cecily Callegari were Elkins’ player of the game.

The Lady Knights (8-13, 3-5) will travel to Austin on Saturday, while Travis (7-14, 3-5) will host Ridge Point.

George Ranch 72, Clements 23

The Longhorns collected a 72-23 win at Clements Wednesday. George Ranch (16-8, 6-2) will host Dulles on Saturday, while Clements (3-14, 0-8) will travel to Bush.

