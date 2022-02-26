Fort Bend Roundup: Clements makes history with area win over Cy-Fair

Fort Bend basketball is still alive after the boys' area playoffs Friday:
Clements 52, Cy-Fair 50
Clements is in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history after earning a 52-50 win over Cy-Fair Friday at the Don Coleman Coliseum.
The Rangers (27-9) will play Mayde Creek (25-10) Tuesday at The Merrell Center in Katy.
The shots weren’t falling early for Clements. Clements trailed 10-4 midway through the first quarter. Before sophomore Divine Ugochukwu made it a two-possession game at 12-8, and another score from Bryce Mathews made it 12-10 in back-to-back possessions.
The Rangers were aggressive with drives to the baskets to get their offense rolling.
Ugochukwu’s two free throws tied the game at 12 with a little over a minute left in the first quarter.
After eight minutes, a corner three-pointer from senior CJ Ogletree gave Clements a 15-12 lead. Ugochukwu added six points, and Ogletree had seven in the first quarter.
The second-half scoring for Clements opened with a three-pointer from Ugochukwu to set the score at 18-15, and Chuks Egbo added another trey to make it 21-17.
Ball movement continued to create shots for the Rangers, Egbo hit a three, and senior Abdullah Olajuwon finished a tough layup to put Clements up 26-20.
The Rangers took a 28-20 lead into the locker room at halftime, and Cy-Fair chipped away at the Clements’ margin to make it four points.
Egbo added his third three-pointer to stop a Cy-Fair run and extend the Rangers’ lead to 33-27.
Ugochukwu added two more baskets in the final minute of the third quarter to set the score at 41-36 Clements, entering the fourth quarter.
The Rangers started the fourth quarter with two points from Olajuwon and a fast-break finish by Egbo to put Clements up 45-38.
Cy-Fair couldn’t put the ball into the hoop for the first four minutes in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats quickly tightened the game to a two-possession game.
An excellently executed inbound play helped sophomore Bryce Mathews score to extend the Clements margin to six points, 49-43.
Cy-Fair’s shooting efforts made it a three-point game with just three minutes remaining in the game.
But the Rangers held possession and killed off a minute of game time before Olajuwon drew a foul with a drive to the basket. He made 1-of-2 free throws to make the score 50-46.
Cy-Fair quickly scored on the ensuing possession to make it a two-point game.
Ogletree drew a massive charge with 39 seconds remaining to give the ball back to the Rangers.
Ugochukwu added to the Clements lead with two free throws. The Rangers led 52-48.
In the final seconds, Cy-Fair had multiple offensive opportunities, and Arlind Konjuhi drew a foul. The Bobcats were down two points with one more free throw to go. Konjuhi’s intentional miss found the hands of Ugochukwu to ice the game.
Olajuwon led Clements scoring with 15 points.
Stafford 70, Wimberley 41
Stafford has reached the regional quarterfinals for the third year in a row with a 70-41 win over Wimberley Friday at Cuero High School.
The Spartans jumped out to a 32-18 lead halftime, and Stafford continued to pour it on in the third quarter with 25 points.
Stafford outscored Wimberley 38-13 in the second half.
The Spartans (30-8) advances to play Corpus Christi Miller (26-7), the District 26-4A champion.
In last year’s regional semifinals, Stafford beat Miller 75-50, outscoring the Buccaneers 40-23 in the final two quarters.
Cypress Creek 63, Elkins 54
On Friday, the Knights’ season came to a close at the Berry Center against Cy-Creek, 63-54.
Corey Hadnot II scored 27 points for the Cougars, and teammate TJ Ashford added 19 points.
Elkins at one point led in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 put Cy-Creek up 55-47 with three minutes left in the game.
The Knights trailed 28-25 at halftime, with junior Chris Johnson limited to nine points in the first 16 minutes. Cy-Creek also led 17-9 after the first quarter.
Elkins finishes the 2021-22 season with a 30-6 record overall.
Crosby 90, Marshall 77
Marshall, the District 24-5A champions, lost its area contest against Crosby Tuesday at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Thirty-eight points from PJ Haggerty led the Cougars' scoring and Sean Elkinton added 28 points.
The Buffs trailed 18-11 after the first quarter, before Chris Marshall and Jalen Lowe found another gear to help Marshall lead 36-30 at halftime. Low scored 15 points in the second quarter, and Marshall added nine.
But the lead was short-lived, with Crosby having an eight-point margin entering the fourth quarter, 57-49, behind Haggerty’s 18 points in the third quarter.
Lowe scored 32, and Marshall added 24 for Marshall in the loss.
Marshall finishes with a 28-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.