Fort Bend roundup: Chargers overpower Lamar Consolidated behind Bodeux's solid six innings

Softball
District 24-5A
Foster 15, Hightower 0
The Lady Falcons scored 14 runs in the first inning in a 15-0 win over Hightower Friday at Lady Falcon Field.
Ella McDowell, Alina Satcher, Tr’Nahja Smith and Mickayla Tosch each collected a double in the victory. Smith was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. McDowell collected three RBIs.
Emily Naivar and Jessica Reyes collected two walks each.
Peyton Welker (2 IP) and Sophie Brammer (1 IP) recorded three no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Katherine Romero collected Hightower’s lone walk.
Fulshear 15, Lamar Consolidated 3
The Chargers held Lamar Consolidated to one hit Friday en route to a 15-3 victory at home. Nicole Bodeux allowed one earned run on one hit over five innings, striking out 12 and walking three.
Liz Baylor was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Kendall Lippold also collected three RBIs with a double. Gabby Castillo was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a double.
For Lamar, Jordyn Talbert hit a double, drove in run and stole a base. Aubree Jones scored two runs and earned two walks in the lead-off spot.
Hope Lock (1.2 IP) and Rachel Mey (2.1 IP) combined to allow 12 earned runs on 12 hits over four innings, striking out three and walked four.
Willowridge 30, Marshall 2
The Lady Eagles scored 18 runs in the first inning of a 30-2 victory over Marshall.
Janelle Cortina was 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, three walks, five runs scored and five RBIs. Alyssa Larhmann hit two doubles and four runs scored.
Jessica Rivera was 3-for-4 with a double, three run scored and one RBI. She also allowed two earned runs on three hits over three innings, striking out seven and walked three.
Angleton 4, Terry 0
The Lady Rangers lost a close game at home Friday, 4-0. A triple by Rylee Church broke the game open for Angleton in the fifth inning to score three runs.
The Lady Rangers were able to get a rally going with Olivia Gonzales led off the frame with a walk and Olivia Edwards followed with a single. Three strike outs ended the threat.
Terry collected four walks. Bianca Hernandez also collected a hit.
Gonzales allowed four earned runs on nine hits, striking out four and walked two.
