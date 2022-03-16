Fort Bend Roundup: Bush wins district opener against Dulles; Kempner edges Lamar

District 20-6A
Travis 4, Austin 1
The Tigers earned a 4-1 win at Austin in their District 20-6A opener Tuesday. Travis earned the victory with two runs in the fifth inning.
Josh Shimmin collected all three of the Tigers’ RBIs. Micah Dead had two hits and Lathan Buzard earned two walks. Dead and Shimmin each collected a double.
Parker Witte allowed one earned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.
For Austin, Harrison Golden, Will Liner and Logan Witt each collected hits. Golden’s knock was a triple. Tyler Do collected an RBI. Ryan Dugas allowed one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walked three. Austin Linheart pitched one scoreless in relief.
Bush 9, Dulles 8
The Broncos opened District 20-6A play with a bang, earning a 9-8 home win over Dulles Tuesday.
Andrew Medina was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs driven in. Dominic Medrano hit a triple while Tyler Donovan and Pedro Medina hit doubles.
The Broncos had seven stolen bases including Donovan and Cruz Medina with two each.
Charles Reyes (4 IP) and Pedro Medina (3 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on 13 hits, while striking out seven and walking three. Medina allowed one unearned one on three hits while striking out six over three relief innings.
Dulles had 13 hits including three from Ty Henry and two from Marc Tisdel, Taelon Varlack and Matthew Morales. Floyd Gardiner and Morales each collected a double. Jake Hewett (4.1 IP) and Ishan Mehta (1.2 IP) combined to allow three earned on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking six.
Ridge Point 14, Clements 2
The Panthers pulled away early against Clements Tuesday in Sugar Land in a 14-2 win. Ridge Point collected nine hits and seven walks. Brayden McCormick hit a triple and Josh Wilmot hit a double. Blaine Rhine, McCormick, Wilmot and Landry Hamm each collected two RBIs.
Braxton King opened the game by holding Clements to one run on one hit over two innings, striking out five and walking four.
For Clements, Ryan Brown, Griffin Culver, Stefano Demeris and Jackson Menough each collected hits. Demeris also earned two walks. Nathan Nafegar (2 IP), Ben Couture (3.1 IP) and Alec Nicholas (0.2 IP) combined to allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits over six innings, striking out two and walking four.
District 24-5A
Angleton 10, Hightower 2
The Hurricanes lost a road game at Angleton Tuesday, 10-2. Jeremy Payne, Richard Starnes, Amir Sabahi and Christian Tilford collected hits for Hightower. Payne and Starnes each hit a double. Payne (2), Angel Gutierrez (2) and Charles Evans stole bases.
Braylen Kizzie (4.1 IP), Samuel Cantu (0.2 IP) and Dylan Evans (1.0 IP) combined to allow 10 earned runs on 13 hits over six innings, striking out six and walking five.
Kempner 3, Lamar Consolidated 1
The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning and held on for a 3-1 win over Lamar Consolidated Tuesday night in Sugar Land.
Nathan Jacobson drove in two runs in the first inning with an RBI single. He also pitched seven inning for the Cougars, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out three and walked one. Peter Garcia hit a double, scored a run and drove in a run.
For Lamar, Esteban Ruales was 2-for-3 at the plate while Jonathan Anders, Collin Garza and Zyon Johnson each collected a hit.
Johnson (5.0 IP) and Dallas Turrubiate (1.0 IP) combined to allow one earned run on two hits over six innings. Johnson struck out three and walked three.
Terry 12, Marshall 1
The Rangers scored early and often for a win at home Tuesday against Marshall, winning 12-1.
Juan Rodriguez, Michael Cuevas, Andrew Hernandez and Eric Garza each had two hits for Terry. Hernandez, Gio Sanchez and Mason Vasquez collected a double. The Rangers had eight stolen bases including two from Fred Dillard.
Alex Coronado (3.2 IP) and Jadyen Toland (1.1 IP) combined to allow one unearned run on two hits, striking out nine and walking two. Coronado struck out seven.
For Marshall, Kyle Boutte collected two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.