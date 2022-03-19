Fort Bend Roundup: Blue Jays shut down Columbia

Baseball
District 25-4A
Needville 4, Columbia 0
The Blue Jays earned a shutout win Wednesday at Columbia, 4-0. Ryan Rodriguez dominated the Roughnecks on the mound, scattering two hits over seven shutout innings. Rodriguez struck out seven and walked two.
Bryce Nirider and Camden Babcock each collected two hits. Jess Lollar, Nirider and Babcock recorded RBIs.
Stafford 13, La Marque 3
The Spartans collected a 13-3 win at home Wednesday against La Marque.
Jordan Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Adrian Ponce, Angel Ponce and Zach Brown each collected two RBIs. Gabriel Ibarra stole three bases while Maxwell Frels collected two.
Adrian Chavez (2 IP) and Macario Aleman (3 IP) combined to allow one unearned run one.
Non-district
Danbury 9, Randle JV 5
The Lions lost a road game Wednesday, 9-5. Randle lead-off hitter Ryan Gonzales was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Adrian Robles was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Logan Morales hit a double and an RBI.
Logan Morales, Jeremy Graeber and Cody Cooper each collected stolen bases.
Logan Morales (3 IP) and Ryan Gonzales (2 IP) combined to allow four earned runs on six hits, while striking out nine and walked eight.
Softball
Non-district
Weimar 1, Needville 0
The Lady Jays lost a home game against Weimar Wednesday.
Kempner 8, Bay City 6
The Lady Cougars collected a 8-6 win over Bay City on Wednesday. Paris Ferguson, Samantha Shelander and Gabriella Gonzales each collected two hits including a double.
Sophie Kocich (6 IP) and Gonzales (1 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on six hits.
