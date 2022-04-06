Fort Bend Roundup: Blue Jays overpower Bay City

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball results from Tuesday, April, 2022:
District 25-4A
Needville 19, Bay City 2
The Blue Jays scored at least two runs in all six innings at Bay City Tuesday to win 19-2.
Needville’s Kody Gibbs pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking five. Cole Todd allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out four.
Six Blue Jays collected multiple hits, including Todd, who was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in the lead-off spot. Jess Lollar was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, five RBIs and a triple. Cade Meuth drove in three runs, and Jon Lowe had two RBIs. Camden Babcock hit a double.
Stafford 6, Brazosport 5
The Spartans collected a home win Tuesday over Brazosport, 6-5.
J Martinez was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. M Frels was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.
M Aleman (4.1 IP) and Frels (2.2 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking four.
District 24-3A
Brazos 9, Hempstead 4
The Cougars rallied each time Hempstead came close on the road Tuesday to win 9-4.
Chris Ortega, Coltin Frayard, Vinny Aguilar and Eric King collected two hits. Ortega scored four runs in the lead-off spot and Grant Marvin collected three walks.
Brazos had 12 stolen bases, including three each from Marvin and Ortega.
Frayard (4 IP) and Aguilar (3 IP) combined to allow one earned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking three.
East Bernard 9, Van Vleck 8
The Brahmas were able to hold off a late charge by Van Vleck on the road Tuesday to win 9-8. Eric Bradicich was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, a stolen base and three RBIs. Luke Minks also collected three hits and a stolen base. Joseph Cooper was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Dallas Novicke (5 IP) and Korbyn Hudgins (2 IP) allowed six earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking six.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Lutheran South 11, Fort Bend Christian 1
The Eagles lost a district contest Tuesday at Lutheran South, 11-1. Clay Krisch, B Baird and Cam Kaminsky each collected hits for Fort Bend Christian. Krisch drove in the Eagles’ lone run, while Chandler Bean and Benji Elizaondo each stole a base.
Caleb Bratcher (2.2 IP), Markos Romo (2.1 IP) and Zane Councill (0.1 IP) combined to allow eight earned runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking six.
