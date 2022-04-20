Fort Bend Roundup: 3 Falcons hit home runs in win over Willowridge; Ridge Point shuts out George Ranch

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball results for Tuesday, April 19:
District 20-6A
Austin 11, Bush 1
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to break open a tied game Tuesday at Bush to win 11-1.
Logan Witt, Ryan Dugas, Hampton Phillips and Marc Sherman each collected two hits for Austin. Phillips hit a home run and drove in three runs. Witt hit a double and drove in two runs.
Dugas (5.2 IP) nearly pitched a complete game. He struck out nine and walked two, allowing one earned run on four hits.
For Bush, Dominic Medrano, Andrew Medina, Charles Reyes and Tyler Donovan collected hits. Reyes allowed six earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Travis 11, Clements 2
The Tigers pulled away late against Clements at Frankie Field Tuesday, 11-2. Luke Donham was 3-for-3 in the No. 9 spot with two runs scored. Micah Dean and Je-Isaac Alamo each collected two hits. Dean hit two doubles. Josh Shimmin (4 IP), Devin Cummings (2 IP) and Braden Holzhausen (1 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on two hits over seven innings.
For Clements, Ryan Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in the lead-off spot. Alexander Demeris (1 IP), Nathan Nafegar (1.1 IP), Ben Couture (3.2 IP), Alec Nicholas (0.1 IP) and Coleman Bohn (0.2 IP) combined to allow six earned runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking seven and walking nine.
Elkins 11, Dulles 8
The Knights held on for an 11-8 win after giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Dulles. Elkins’ Jacob Binder and Sean Khokar each collected three hits. Braden Molfetto hit a triple, while Elijah Victorian, Adam Wade, Braylon Payne, Sean Khokar and Binder collected a double.
Nicholas Salas (1 IP), Khokar (2.1 IP) and Wade (1 IP) combined to allow one earned run over 4 1/3 inning, striking out four and walking two.
Dulles’ Brady Oltremari collected two hits and an RBI. Matthew Taelon Varlack each hit a double. Ishan Mehta (3.2 IP) and Marc Tisdel (3.1) combined to allow six earned runs on 13 hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking two.
Ridge Point 6, George Ranch 0
The Panthers limited George Ranch to two hits Tuesday in Missouri City during a 6-0 win for Ridge Point.
Justin Vossos and Parker Martin each collected two hits for Ridge Point. Martin, Vossos, Parker Martin and Zion Stephens each collected a double. Stephens stole two bases.
Hunter Nichols (5 IP) and Kellen Gradisar (2 IP) combined to pitch seven scoreless innings, striking gout 12 and walking four.
For George Ranch, Cole Murphy and Trey Aikens collected hits for the Longhorns. Murphy hit a double and collected a walk.
Murphy (4 IP) and Jackson Reifel (2 IP) allowed five earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking on four.
District 24-5A
Foster 20, Willowridge 0
On Tuesday night in Houston, the Falcons racked up 14 hits in a 20-0 win over Willowridge. Sam Hardcastle, Lee Kubosh and Jackson Low hit a home run. Low put two over the fence and drove five runs. Hardcastle drove in three runs.
Chase Batten (2 IP), Caden Kubosh (1 IP), Aaron Dase (1 IP) and Hayden Holchak (1 IP) allowed only three base runners from three walks and one hit-by-pitch.
For Willowridge, William Goff reached base twice with a walk and hit-by-pitch.
Kempner 15, Hightower 2
The Cougars a win in five innings on the road Tuesday at Hightower, 15-2. Cody Kuffel hit a home run and drove in four runs. Anthony Marino was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Corban Evers was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Nathan Jacobson pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
For Hightower, Sabehi and Cantu each collected two hits. Penson stole two bases in the lead-off spot.
Gutierrez (2 IP), Cantu (2 IP) and Payne (1 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs on 12 hits while striking out three and walking seven.
Angleton 6, Marshall 3
The Buffalos lost a close game at Angleton on Tuesday, 6-3. Mike Turrubiartes and Kyle Boutte each collected two hits. Landon Ramirez collected a double.
Turrubiartes allowed six earned runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking three.
District 25-4A
Stafford 4, Bay City 1
The Spartans earned a win at Bay City on Tuesday, 4-1. Bryce Williams collected two hits. Angel Ponce drove in two runs in the lead-off spot.
Adrian Chavez (4.2 IP) and Macario Aleman (2.1 IP) allowed one earned run on five hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking three.
District 24-3A
Boling 2, East Bernard 1 (F/9)
On a bases-loaded walk, the Brahmas lost an extra-inning game at Boling Tuesday, 2-1. The Brahmas’ starting pitcher Dallas Novicke had a stellar night, allowing one unearned run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings while striking out five and walking three. Weston Swoboda collected two hits, and Eric Bradicich collected another. Cannon Goudeau collected an RBI.
Non-district
Episcopal 12, Fort Bend Christian 2
The Eagles lost a home game against Episcopal Tuesday, 12-2. Clay Hrisch, Blaine Baird, Zane Councill and Markos Ramos collected a hit. Council hit a double, while Brady Dever collected two walks. Councill (3 IP), Hrish (2.1 IP) and Ramos (0.2 IP) allowed nine runs on 13 hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.