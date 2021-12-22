Fort Bend Boys Basketball Results

Fort Bend Boys Results
District 20-6A
Elkins 72, George Ranch 34
The Knights took down George Ranch in Richmond on Friday, 72-34. Elkins’ Chris Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, hitting 7-of-12 shots. Jackson Fields had eight rebounds while Johnson added seven assists and three steals. Junior Christopher Barnett had two blocks.
Ridge Point 48, Clements 43 (OT)
The Panthers won an overtime game at Hopson Fieldhouse Friday against Clements, 48-43. TJ Ford Jr. had 12 points and five steals. Jamir Amiel and Wilson Batiste each had nine points.
Bush 55, Dulles 43
The Broncos lost the rebounding battle against Dulles Friday, 35 to 30, but still picked up the win with 14 steals, 57-45.
District 24-5A
Marshall 84, Hightower 73
The battle for the top spot in 24-5A took place on Friday at Marshall High School where the Buffalos were able to grab an 84-73 victory over Hightower.
Marshall led rebounding (42), assists (14) and shooting percentage (43%) in the game.
Terry 62, Willowridge 5
The Rangers collected their first district win on Friday, beating Willowridge 62-50. Daylen Morales collected 20 points for Terry, and Malcom Bradshaw added 13 points.
Angleton 49, Fulshear 45
The Chargers lost a back-and-forth contest Friday at Charger Gym, 49-45, to Angleton. Isaiah Barganier had 14 points and Dylan Garner had six points.
Foster 63, Kempner 57
The Falcons collected an important win over Kempner Friday, 63-57. Chancellor White had 28 points, while sophomore Jake Lamkin had 11 points. Junior Jace Jones had 10 points and sophomore CJ White had 12 rebounds.
Senior Bryan Etunmu had 23 points for Kempner and sophomore Jacob Broussard had 16 points including four three-pointers.
District 25-4A
Brazosport 61, Needville 21
The Blue Jays lost a road game at Brazosport on Friday, 61-21.
Stafford 87, Sweeny 66
The Spartans sprinted to an 87-66 win over Sweeny Friday, collecting 52 rebounds in the victory. Stafford also led the categories of assists (16) and steals (19).
Fort Bend Girls Results
District 20-6A
Austin 49, Travis 34
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in District 20-6A with a win at Travis on Friday.
George Ranch 54, Elkins 47
The Longhorns collected district win No. 2 Friday, beating Elkins on the road Friday 54-47.
Dulles 67, Bush 53
The Lady Vikes got over .500 in District 20-6A play Friday with a win over Bush, 67-53.
District 24-5A
Foster 62, Kempner 37
The Lady Falcons nearly doubled up Kempner on Friday in Sugar Land, winning 62-37. Foster shot 44% from the field and led the rebounding category (36), assists (18) and steals (25).
Hightower 69, Marshall 13
The Lady ’Canes shot 44% from the field while Marshall shot 21% in a Hightower win Friday, 69-13.
Fulshear 40, Angleton 25
The Chargers collected a 40-25 win over Angleton on Friday.
Terry 58, Willowridge 33
The Lady Rangers beat Angleton Friday, 58-33. Terry was led in scoring by Kelsey Graves with 17 points, followed by Justasia Holmes with 15, T’Nia Carter with 13 and Shay Greer with 11 points.
District 25-4A
Needville 34, Brazosport 28
The Lady Jays won their first district game of the 2021-2022 season, taking down Brazosport, 34-28. Needville’s largest advantage was rebounding, winning the battle on the boards 51 to 49 against the Lady Exporters.
Sweeny 56, Stafford 19
The Lady Bulldogs were led by senior Karissa Phillips with 13 points in a win over Stafford Friday, 56-19.
District 24-3A
Boling 61, East Bernard 37
The Brahmarettes lost their first district game of the 2021-22 season at Boling Friday, 61-37. East Bernard shot 31% from the field while Boling shot 62%.
Van Vleck 61, Brazos 46
Brazos lost a road game at Van Vleck on Friday.
Monday, December 20
Boys results
District 24-5A
Hightower 76, Foster 66
The Falcons lost a road game at Hightower on Monday, 76-66. Chancellor White had 35 points in the loss for Foster. Junior Jace Jones had 13 points.
Angleton 67, Terry 62
The Rangers lost a road game at Angleton on Friday, 67-62. Gerry Ray had 23 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Daylen Morales had 18 points on six three-pointers. Malcom Bradshaw had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Marshall 84, Willowridge 41
The Buffalos improved to 4-0 in District 24-5A with a win at home against Willowridge.
Girls results
District 24-5A
Fulshear 72, Lamar Consolidated 39
The Chargers won a home game Monday, against Lamar Consolidated 72-39.
Marshall 33, Willowridge 30
The Lady Buffs led Monday’s game in rebounding (51) and steals (10) in a win against Willowridge, 33-30.
Non-district
Humble 56, Travis 53
The Lady Tigers lost a home game against 6A Humble Monday, 56-53.
Clear Falls 72, Kempner 28
The Lady Cougars were held to single digits in scoring in all four quarters in a loss to Clear Falls Monday.
