Fort Bend Basketball Roundup: Clements slows Bush; Terry knocks off Kempner in overtime

The following are the basketball results from Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22:
Basketball - boys
District 20-6A
Clements 45, Bush 28
The Rangers shook up the District 20-6A standings Saturday with a 45-28 win over Bush. Divine Ugochukwu had 19 points for Clements, while Bush’s Aaron Valentine had 12 points.
Dulles 55, George Ranch 36
George Ranch was able to close an early gap by outscoring Dulles 11-10 in the second quarter, but the Vikings pulled out a 55-36 win by outscoring the Longhorns 29-17 in the second half.
Ridge Point 46, Travis 40
The Panthers created a logjam behind Elkins in the District 20-6A standings with a 46-40 win over Travis Saturday.
Ridge Point won battles in rebounds (25-23) and three-point shooting percentage (33%-26%).
Elkins 58, Austin 47
The Knights jumped out to a 34-17 lead at halftime and didn’t look back against Austin in a 58-47 win Saturday in Missouri City.
Senior Davion Jackson and junior Ethan To each had 12 points for Austin.
District 24-5A
Marshall 109, Foster 64
Three players in Friday’s Foster-Marshall game at Foster High School had over 35 points. Unfortunately for the Falcons two of them were Buffaloes.
Junior Jaland Lowe (47 points) and Chris Marshall (37 points) combined for 84 points, while Foster senior Chancellor White had 42 points.
Lowe (eight) and Marshall (four) were 12 of 14 from beyond the arc. Junior Jaylen Reedus had the game-high of 10 rebounds for Marshall, while White led Foster with six. Foster junior Jace Jones had five assists, while Lowe recorded four assists and four steals for Marshall.
The Buffs combined for nine blocks including four from Reedus.
Hightower 102, Fulshear 42
The Hurricanes had four scorers in double figures Friday in a home win against Fulshear, 102-42. Senior Aaron Williams had 24 points and senior Jacory Chatman had 21 points for Hightower.
Sophomore Milton Rice had nine rebounds, while Williams had five assists and five steals.
Lamar Consolidated 80, Willowridge 53
The Mustangs scored early and often Friday at Willowridge to win 80-53. Lamar Consolidated used a 19-8 third quarter to pull out to a comfortable lead, ending with a 43-22 run.
Kempner 65, Terry 42
A key battle in playoff seeding ended with Kempner pulling away with a win Friday in Sugar Land, 65-42.
Kempner senior Bryan Etunmu had 21 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore Noel Ike accounted for 14 points and five rebounds, while Emad El-refaei scored 10 points and brought down seven rebounds.
Jalen Chapman had 16 points off the bench for Terry.
District 25-4A
Columbia 55, Needville 44
The Blue Jays dropped to 0-6 in district play on Friday with a loss at Columbia. Needville (3-21) returns home to play Brazosport on Tuesday.
Stafford 55, La Marque 32
The Spartans leveled the lead in District 25-4A between La Marque, Stafford and Brazosport with a 55-32 win Friday. Each team now has a loss at 5-1 in district. Stafford held La Marque to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters. The Spartans outscored the Cougars 35-20 in the second half.
District 24-3A
Van Vleck 52, Brazos 35
The Cougars were led by sophomore Trey Gaston and senior Elijah Johnson on Friday in a loss to Van Vleck, 52-35. Gaston and Johnson combined for 25 points. Sophomore Javien Dickerson and junior Bryson Bennett each had four points.
Gatson recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and four steals, and Johnson had nine rebounds.
East Bernard 80, Harmony 28
The Brahmas made short work of Harmony on Friday in Houston, winning 80-28 to improve to 6-1 in district play. East Bernard led 51-10 at halftime and outscored the Tigers 31-18 in the second half.
Basketball - girls
District 20-6A
Austin 66, Elkins 37
The Lady Bulldogs kept pace in District 20-6A with a home win against Elkins Saturday, 66-37. Freshman Andrea Sturdivant led scoring with 16 points followed by senior Gabby Johnson with 14 points and junior India Jackson with 12 points. Johnson also accounted for nine rebounds, while Sturdivant had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Clements (W), Bush (L)
The Lady Rangers earned their first district win of the season Saturday, beating Bush with a last second free throw by senior Jenna Ferguson. Ferguson had 21 points while sophomore Chloe Pham had 12 points.
Dulles 57 George Ranch 51
The Lady Vikings prevented a three-way tie between Dulles, Austin and George Ranch Saturday with a 57-51 win in Richmond.
George Ranch held a small lead through 3 quarters, but Dulles was able to close out a win with 18 points in the 4th quarter. Lady Vikes’ Nya Threatt and Jaklya Thompson combined for 28 points. Leslie Forun scored 18 points for George Ranch.
Ridge Point 38, Travis 23
The Lady Panthers jumped into the race for the fourth seed in District 20-6A with a 38-23 win over Travis Saturday in Richmond. Ridge Point led 18-8 at halftime and closed out the win by outscoring the Lady Tigers 15-4 in the fourth quarter.
District 24-5A
Foster 81, Marshall 11
The Lady Falcons kept pace in District 24-5A Friday with a road win at Marshall, 81-11.
Foster outscored Marshall 28-0 in the third quarter after leading 45-7 at halftime.
Hightower 47, Fulshear 31
The Lady ’Canes pushed Fulshear firmly into third place in District 24-5A with a 47-31 road win Friday.
Hightower won the rebounding battle (40-25), while topping assists (12-6) and steals (8-6).
Fulshear is now without junior point guard Ese Ogbevire and freshman post Sophia Semmler, who are both out with season-ending surgeries.
Lamar Consolidated 51, Willowridge 44
The Lady Mustangs secured a key win at home against Willowridge Friday, 51-44.
Terry 46, Kempner 44 (OT)
The Lady Rangers earned a huge district win Friday with an 46-44 overtime victory over Kempner. Terry (9-10, 5-6) is now one game behind Angleton (13-9, 6-5) for fourth place in District 24-5A, while Kempner drops to sixth place at 8-18 overall and 4-8 in district.
District 25-4A
Columbia 41, Needville 34
The Lady Jays lost a home game against Columbia Friday, 41-34. Needville (4-17, 1-7) will travel to Brazosport on Tuesday.
La Marque 43, Stafford 37
The Lady Spartans lost a road game Friday at La Marque, 43-37. La Marque out rebounded (48-41) and created more steals (13-9) in the win, while Stafford had more assists (10-7).
District 24-3A
Brazos 41, Van Vleck 39
The Cougarettes earned their second win of district play Friday against Van Vleck, 41-39. Brazos (3-14, 3-5) will travel to East Bernard on Tuesday.
