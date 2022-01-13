Fort Bend basketball roundup - Tuesday, Jan. 11

Girls Basketball
Fulshear 63, Marshall 24
Freshman guard Ruke Ogbervire will be remembered as the first Charger to record a triple-double in school history in Fulshear’s 63-24 win over Marshall Tuesday night.
Fulshear did not allow Marshall to get out of the box Tuesday as the Chargers outscored their opponents in every quarter.
Ogbervire finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 15 steals.
Fulshear improves to 17-7, 8-1 while Marshall drops to 2-23, 1-8.
Sweeny 46, Needville 40
The Lady Jays dropped their sixth straight Tuesday night in a tough 46-40 loss to Sweeny.
Needville falls to 4-14, 1-4.
Hightower 59, Willowridge 25
Hightower continued its winning ways with its fifth straight victory, following Tuesday night’s dominant 59-25 win against Willowridge.
The Lady Canes are now 17-7, 8-1 while the Lady Eagles are 4-20, 1-8.
Foster 54, Lamar Consolidated 45
The Lady Falcons have now won eight of their last nine after a 54-45 win against Lamar Consolidated Tuesday night.
Foster got off to a fast start, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 27-18 in the first half.
Despite a 17-14 run in the third, Lamar was unable to follow through in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Falcons improve to 14-8, 8-1 while Lamar falls to 4-13, 3-6.
East Bernard 47, Danbury 42
Abby Hudgins had 22 points Tuesday night in East Bernard’s 47-42 victory over Danbury.
Other Brahmarettes scorers included Sarah Devine with nine and Kynlee Hall and Sam Rabius with seven each.
The Brahmarettes improve to 12-5, 5-1.
Boys Basketball
East Bernard 74, Danbury 42
East Bernard remains undefeated in District 24-3A following a 74-42 win against Danbury Tuesday night.
The Brahmas have won their last three games by a 209-132 margin.
The 8-4, 4-0 Brahmas look to remain hot at home this Friday night against Hitchcock.
Angleton 58, Kempner 43
Kempner has now lost four of its last five after a disappointing 58-43 loss to Angleton Tuesday night.
The first half was competitive as the Cougars led 24-22. However, Angleton rallied in the second half with a 22-9 run in the fourth.
The Cougars fall to 12-12, 3-4 and will host Lamar Consolidated Friday night.
Marshall 97, Fulshear 61
The Buffalos remain dominant in District 24-5A with a 97-61 win over Fulshear Tuesday night.
Marshall improves to 18-2, 7-0 while Fulshear falls to 10-12, 2-5.
Marshall has now beaten their district opponents by an average of more than 31 points.
Sweeny 62, Needville 47
The Needville Blue Jays lost their fourth straight game after a 62-47 loss to Sweeny on Tuesday night.
Needville continues to struggle and is now 3-18, 0-3.
Boling 49, Brazos 32
Brazos has now lost five straight after a 49-32 loss to Boling Tuesday night.
The Cougars drop to 11-11, 0-4.
