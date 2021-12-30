Fort Bend Basketball Results — Wednesday, December 29
The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Wednesday, December 29:
Boys
Tournament
Hightower 59, Arkansas White Hall 44
Clements 49, Veterans Memorial 46
Clements 45, Buda Johnson 44
Elkins 73, Crosby 50
Cy-Park 69, Foster 59
George Ranch 49, College Station 41
Ridge Point 58, Episcopal 45
Kingwood Park 63, Ridge Point 60
Willowridge 65, Houston Chavez 60
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Stafford 38
A&M Consolidated JV 68, Brazos 32
Fort Bend Christian 63, Saint Thomas’ Epi. 56
East Bernard at East Chambers (?)
Non-district
Lamar Consolidated vs. Jordan - Canceled
Girls
Tournament
Cy-Springs 39, Fulshear 22
Terry 44, Clear Lake 34
Giddings 37, Needville 32
Sealy 56, Needville 41
Tidehaven 43, Brazos 34
Non-district
Cy-Lakes 49, Travis 31
