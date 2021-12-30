You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend Basketball Results — Wednesday, December 29

The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Wednesday, December 29:

Boys

Tournament

Hightower 59, Arkansas White Hall 44

Clements 49, Veterans Memorial 46

Clements 45, Buda Johnson 44

Elkins 73, Crosby 50

Cy-Park 69, Foster 59

George Ranch 49, College Station 41

Ridge Point 58, Episcopal 45

Kingwood Park 63, Ridge Point 60

Willowridge 65, Houston Chavez 60

Arlington Grace Prep 49, Stafford 38

A&M Consolidated JV 68, Brazos 32

Fort Bend Christian 63, Saint Thomas’ Epi. 56

East Bernard at East Chambers (?)

Non-district

Lamar Consolidated vs. Jordan - Canceled

Girls

Tournament

Cy-Springs 39, Fulshear 22

Terry 44, Clear Lake 34

Giddings 37, Needville 32

Sealy 56, Needville 41

Tidehaven 43, Brazos 34

Non-district

Cy-Lakes 49, Travis 31

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

