Fort Bend Basketball Results — Thursday, December 30 & Friday, December 31
The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31:
Thursday, December 30
Boys Tournament
Brazos Christian 54, Brazos 26
St. John’s 81, Fort Bend Christian 58
Girls Non-district
Shadow Creek 74, George Ranch 36
Alief Taylor 71, Lamar Consolidated 46
Westside 46, Marshall 24
Austin-Hastings - Canceled
Friday, December 31
Boys Non-district
Bush 52, Marshall 48
Dulles 64, Jersey Village 60
Seven Lakes 70, Travis 54
Girls Non-district
Katy 56, Bush 30
Pasadena Memorial 74, Clements 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.