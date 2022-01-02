You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend Basketball Results — Thursday, December 30 & Friday, December 31

The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31:

Thursday, December 30

Boys Tournament

Brazos Christian 54, Brazos 26

St. John’s 81, Fort Bend Christian 58

Girls Non-district

Shadow Creek 74, George Ranch 36

Alief Taylor 71, Lamar Consolidated 46

Westside 46, Marshall 24

Austin-Hastings - Canceled

Friday, December 31

Boys Non-district

Bush 52, Marshall 48

Dulles 64, Jersey Village 60

Seven Lakes 70, Travis 54

Girls Non-district

Katy 56, Bush 30

Pasadena Memorial 74, Clements 37

