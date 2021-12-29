Fort Bend Basketball Results - Tuesday, December 28
The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Tuesday, December 28:
Boys
Tournament
Elkins 72, Foster 47
Westfield 53, Elkins 52
Clements 53, Austin Bowie 36
Clements 58, Belton 49
Stratford 73, Austin 60
Houston Heights 50, Austin 48
Houston Lamar 45, George Ranch 40
Aldine Davis 39, George Ranch 38
Hightower 63, Illinois De La Salle 55
Ridge Point 81, Columbia 28
Ridge Point 55, Texas City 45
Elsik 58, Willowridge 27
Brazosport 79, Willowridge 57
Terry 65, Humble 46
Lufkin 76, Terry 50
Needville 39, Robstown 37
Alice 49, Needville 48
Stafford 77, Fort Worth Dunbar 58
Stafford 53, Fort Worth Southwest 42
Brazos 52, Latexo 29
Big Sandy 50, Brazos 31
La Grange 42, East Bernard 37
La Porte 70 East Bernard 45
Fort Bend Christian 67, Cypress Christian 46
PSAT 91, Fort Bend Christian 43
Girls
Tournament
Fulshear 47, Copperas Cove 40
Fulshear 53, Kingwood Park 46
Ridge Point 33, New Caney 31
Second Baptist 53, Ridge Point 27
Lake Creek 66, Terry 42
Weimar 53, Needville 31
Columbus 59, Needville 22
Dulles at Aggieland Classic - Canceled
Kempner at Aggieland Classic - Canceled
Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament - not-submitted
Non-district
Foster 62, Waller 58
George Ranch 58, South Houston 7
Clements-Elsik - not-submitted
