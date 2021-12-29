You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Bend Basketball Results - Tuesday, December 28

  • 0

The following are the Fort Bend area basketball results for Tuesday, December 28: 

Boys

Tournament 

Elkins 72, Foster 47 

Westfield 53, Elkins 52 

Clements 53, Austin Bowie 36 

Clements 58, Belton 49

Stratford 73, Austin 60 

Houston Heights 50, Austin 48 

Houston Lamar 45, George Ranch 40 

Aldine Davis 39, George Ranch 38

Hightower 63, Illinois De La Salle 55

Ridge Point 81, Columbia 28 

Ridge Point 55, Texas City 45 

Elsik 58, Willowridge 27 

Brazosport 79, Willowridge 57 

Terry 65, Humble 46 

Lufkin 76, Terry 50 

Needville 39, Robstown 37 

Alice 49, Needville 48

Stafford 77, Fort Worth Dunbar 58 

Stafford 53, Fort Worth Southwest 42  

Brazos 52, Latexo 29 

Big Sandy 50, Brazos 31 

La Grange 42, East Bernard 37

La Porte 70 East Bernard 45 

Fort Bend Christian 67, Cypress Christian 46 

PSAT 91, Fort Bend Christian 43 

 

Girls

Tournament

Fulshear 47, Copperas Cove 40 

Fulshear 53, Kingwood Park 46

Ridge Point 33, New Caney 31 

Second Baptist 53, Ridge Point 27 

Lake Creek 66, Terry 42

Weimar 53, Needville 31

Columbus 59, Needville 22 

Dulles at Aggieland Classic - Canceled 

Kempner at Aggieland Classic - Canceled 

Brazos at Tidehaven Tournament - not-submitted 

Non-district 

Foster 62, Waller 58 

George Ranch 58, South Houston 7

Clements-Elsik - not-submitted 

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription