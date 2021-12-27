Fort Bend Basketball Results - Monday, December 27
The following are the basketball results for Monday, Dec. 27
Boys
Tournament
Arkansas Parkview 66, Hightower 63
Gregory Portland 52, Needville 43
Rockport-Fulton 49, Needville 45
TMI-Episcopal 58, Stafford 56
La Marque 47, East Bernard 29
Girls
Tournament
Barbers hill 39, Fulshear 34
A&M Consolidated 63, Ridge Point 35
Dickinson 54, Ridge Point 41
Clear Falls 72, Kempner 28
Dulles at Aggieland Classic - Canceled
Non-district
Travis-Alief Taylor - Canceled
