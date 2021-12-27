You are the owner of this article.
Fort Bend Basketball Results - Monday, December 27

The following are the basketball results for Monday, Dec. 27

Boys

Tournament

Arkansas Parkview 66, Hightower 63

Gregory Portland 52, Needville 43

Rockport-Fulton 49, Needville 45

TMI-Episcopal 58, Stafford 56

La Marque 47, East Bernard 29

Girls

Tournament

Barbers hill 39, Fulshear 34

A&M Consolidated 63, Ridge Point 35

Dickinson 54, Ridge Point 41

Clear Falls 72, Kempner 28

Dulles at Aggieland Classic - Canceled

Non-district

Travis-Alief Taylor - Canceled

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

