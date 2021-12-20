Fort Bend Basketball Results - December 20

Fort Bend Basketball Results
Monday, December 20
Boys
District 24-5A
Hightower 76, Foster 66
Lamar Consolidated 63, Fulshear 52
Angleton 67, Terry 62
Marshall 84, Willowridge 41
District 24-3A
East Bernard 48, Brazos 29
Girls
District 24-5A
Fulshear 72, Lamar Consolidated 39
Marshall 33, Willowridge 30
District 24-3A
East Bernard 42, Brazos 41
Non-district
Clear Falls 79, Kempner 29
Missing
Terry-Angleton
