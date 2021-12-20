You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Bend Basketball Results - December 20

  • 0

Fort Bend Basketball Results

Monday, December 20

Boys

District 24-5A

Hightower 76, Foster 66

Lamar Consolidated 63, Fulshear 52 

Angleton 67, Terry 62 

Marshall 84, Willowridge 41 

District 24-3A

East Bernard 48, Brazos 29 

Girls

District 24-5A

Fulshear 72, Lamar Consolidated 39 

Marshall 33, Willowridge 30 

District 24-3A

East Bernard 42, Brazos 41 

Non-district

Clear Falls 79, Kempner 29 

Missing 

Terry-Angleton

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription