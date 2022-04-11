Fort Bend Baseball Roundup: George Ranch overpowers Elkins; Fulshear springs series with Angleton

The following are the Fort Bend baseball results for Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9:
Friday, April 8, 2022
District 20-6A
Dulles 13, Bush 0
The Vikings earned a home shutout win over Bush Friday, 13-0. Dulles’ Floyd Gardiner and Ty Henry each collected a double. Taelon Varlack was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Andrew Sellers walked twice.
Jake Hewett pitched five scoreless innings, scattering one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Bush’s Pedro Medina collected a hit.
George Ranch 15, Elkins 6
The Longhorns won a road game at Elkins Friday, 15-6.
Cole Murphy, Jack Braswell, Trey Aikens and Russell Franklin each collected two hits for George Ranch. Reece Beheler and Murphy drove in two runs while Haden Hollek collected four walks. Murphy (3.2 IP) and Tanner Calvo (2.1 IP) allowed three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three.
Elkins’ Adam Wade hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Braylon Payne and Jacob Binder collected two hits.
Nicholas Salas (1.1 IP), Sean Khokhar (2.2 IP), Will Conlon (1.2 IP) and Wade (0.1 IP) combined to allow 10 earned runs on 11 hits over six innings.
Ridge Point 8, Clements 2
The Panthers stay undefeated in 20-6A play Friday with an 8-2 home win against Clements. Justin Vossos was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. JJ Kennett hit a double and drove in a run.
Kellen Gradisar (2 IP), Devin McComas (1 IP), Travis Vlasek (1 IP), Braxton King (1 IP), Trace Huffman (1 IP) and Will Dworaczyk (1 IP) combined to allow one earned run on five innings, striking out seven and walking six.
For Clements, Ryan Brown, Cooper Cegielski, Ben Couture, Taylor Brown, and Anthony Garcia collected hits. Ben Couture (1 IP), Nathan Nafegar (1.1 IP), Alec Nicholas (1.2 IP), Coleman Bohn (1 IP) and Alexander Demeris (1 IP) allowed eight runs on six hits over six innings.
Travis 10, Austin 7
A seven-run inning carried Travis to a win Friday, 10-7, over Austin.
Lanthan Buzard was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Micah Dean was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Dylan Kinney (3 IP) and Devin Cummings (4 IP) allowed four earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking five.
Bush’s Tyler Do and Hampton Phillips drove in two runs each for Austin. Will Liner hit a double, and Phillips hit a triple.
Logan Witt (3 IP), James Garza (1 IP) and Tyler Do (2 IP) allowed nine earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking six.
District 24-5A
Foster 14, Kempner 4
The Falcons fell behind 3-0 early Friday against Kempner, but Foster rallied to win 14-4. Lee Kubosh was 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. Cameron Franklin hit a double and scored two runs.
Jackson Low (3.1 IP) and Aaron Dase (2.2 IP) allowed two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking 11.
Kempner’s Peter Garcia was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Drew Walker, Thomas Moss and Brian Luna each collected two walks.
Nathan Jacobson (5.1 IP), Moss (0.1 IP) and Jerson Benitez (0.1 IP) allowed 11 earned runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking five.
Angleton 2, Fulshear 1 (F/8)
The Chargers lost an extra-inning game against Angleton, 2-1. Noah Shipp, Hudson Yarbrough and Tyler Schumann each collected a hit. Austin Vargas (5.0 IP) and Schumann (2+ IP) combined to allow one earned run on three hits over seven innings.
Hightower 10, Marshall 3
The Hurricanes opened a two-game series against Marshall with a 10-3 win at home. Richard Starnes, Samuel Cantu, Braylen Kizzee and Dylan Evans each collected two hits. Evans, Dallas Torres and Kizzee each hit a double. Evans collected three RBIs.
Samuel Cantu pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven and walking six.
For Marshall, Jabari Mayweather was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kyle Boutte stole two bases.
Troy Scott (3.2 IP) and Mike Turrubiartes (2.1 IP) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits, striking out three and walking four over six innings.
Terry 15, Willowridge 1
The Rangers collected 17 hits in a 15-1 win Friday at Willowridge. Michael Cuevas was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Benito Gutierrez was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Gio Sanchez was 3-for-3 with the three RBIs.
Alex Coronado (2 IP), Jayden Toland (2 IP) and Matthew Alvarez (1 IP) allowed one earned one run two hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two.
Willowridge's William Goff and Marquise Hayes collected hits. Joshua Jackson (3 IP) and Dustin Goff (2 IP) allowed 15 earned runs on 17 hits over five innings.
District 25-4A
Needville 12, Stafford 2
The Blue Jays earned a season sweep of Stafford Friday with a 12-2 road win. Jess Lollar and Camden Babcock collected two hits. Lollar hit two doubles, Cole Todd earned three walks, and Cade Meuth scored three runs. Coy Pierce drove in two runs, and Bo Spitowski hit a triple.
Ryan Rodriguez (3 IP), Camden Babcock (2 IP), Jon Lowe (1 IP) and Coy Pierce (1 IP) allowed two earned runs on four hits over seven innings.
Stafford’s Jordan Martinez, Macario Aleman, Adrian Ponce and Joshua Thornton collected a hit.
District 24-3A
Brazos 14, Hitchcock 1
The Cougars pulled away early on the road Friday at Hitchcock, winning 14-1. Dayne Macha, Vinny Aguilar and Brayden Krahn each collected two hits. Aguilar and Macha hit a double, while Chris Ortega hit a triple.
Coltin Frayard allowed one unearned run on two hits over five innings; he struck out seven and walked one.
TAPPS Division II District 6
Lutheran South 11, Fort Bend Christian 8
Fort Bend Christian lost a home game Friday against Lutheran South, 11-8. Benji Elizondo, Caleb Bratcher and Cam Kaminksy each collected two hits. Kaminsky hit two doubles.
Clay Krisch (3.2 IP), Kaminsky (1.1 IP), Chandler Bean (1 IP) and Markos Romo (1 IP) combined to allow 11 earned runs on 11 hits over seven innings.
Non-district
Sweeny 5, Lamar Consolidated 0
The Mustangs lost a road game at Sweeny on Friday, 5-0. Jonathan Anders was 2-for-4 at the plate. Alberto Hernandez also collected a hit. Dallas Turrubiate collected two walks.
Collin Garza (4 IP), Esteban Laris (1.1 IP) and Jonathan Anders (0.2 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on eight hits over six innings.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
District 24-5A
Fulshear 10, Angleton 0
At home, the Chargers rebounded from a loss Friday with a run-rule win Saturday over Angleton, 10-0.
Tyler Schumann, Noah Shipp and Reagan Cortez collected two hits each. Cortez hit two doubles. Schumann and Shipp each hit a triple.
Reagan Carter (5 IP) and Matt Macklin (1 IP) combined to shutout Angleton over six innings, striking out 11 and walking three.
Hightower 22, Marshall 6
The Hurricanes’ offense was rolling on offense Saturday in a 22-6 win over Marshall. Hightower collected 14 walks, including three walks to Angel Gutierrez. Amir Sabahi and Gutierrez each had two hits.
Dylan Evans, Braylen Kizzee, Richard Starnes and KJ Penson collected a double.
Gutierrez allowed one earned run on three hits over three innings, striking out five and one walk. Dallas Torres allowed four earned runs on three hits over two innings, striking out three and walking one.
For Marshall, Landon Ramirez was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jabari Mayweather and Kyle Boutte collected two RBIs. Troy Scott hit a triple and scored a run.
Dillan Conner (1 IP), Donovan Jackson (2.1 IP) and Landon Ramirez (1.2 IP) combined to allow 21 earned runs on 11 hits over five innings.
Terry 13, Willowridge 2
On Terry’s Little League night, the Rangers earned a 13-2 win over Willowridge Saturday. Alex Coronado hit a home run and drove in four runs.
Michael Cuevas was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Juan Rodriguez hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Alex Coronado (2 IP), Jayden Toland (2 IP) and Matthew Alvarez (1 IP) allowed one earned run on one hit over five innings. Coronado struck out four over two innings.
Samuel Ortiz collected a hit and an RBI. He also allowed five earned runs on 13 hits over four innings, striking out three and walking two.
