Fort Bend Baseball League playoffs at Travis

The Fort Bend Baseball League is set for an exciting conclusion this weekend at Travis High School.
The league championships began Wednesday night with the Lake Olympia Freshman Division semifinal matchup between Fulshear and George Ranch/Austin and Travis and Strake Jesuit.
Those two winners will meet Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Gold Championship.
Fulshear finished as the No. 1 by winning a tiebreaker over Strake Jesuit in the American League Conference. Both squads finished 9-3.
Travis went a perfect 12-0 to take the No. 1 seed in the National Conference ahead of second-place George Ranch/Austin at 6-6.
The losers will still have a chance to end their seasons with a win in the Silver Game on Friday at 8 p.m.
That will follow the Foster-Savant and Dulles game that will decide bronze in the division at 6 p.m.
Foster-Savant ended the regular season going 8-4 for the third seed in the American League Conference while Dulles sneaked into the third seed of the National League Conference at 5-6.
The championship Saturday kicks off with the Oyster Creek JV/16U League Championship at 4 p.m.
Fort Bend Christian hopes to prove it is the best in the Oyster Creek Division when it plays No. 2 seed, Bellaire. Fort Bend Christian ended the regular season at 9-3 followed by Bellaire’s 5-6 finish.
The Sweetwater Division Championship follows at 6 p.m. between the two lone teams in the varsity 18U division.
Undefeated Dulles, 9-0, puts its perfect standing against Dulles Open DK, which finished 3-7.
Per league rules, all games will be played with a one-hour-50-minute time limit with no new inning starting after the time expires. That inning may play out until settled.
If the score ends in a tie, then the umpire shall order the game to be settled by the California Tie Breaker Rule.
Free raffle drawings will also be offered for adult fans including T-shirts and gift cards from Lopez Mexican Restaurant, In & Out Burgers and Chick-fil-A during the Friday and Saturday evening games.
The Travis Baseball Boosters will be selling snacks, soft drinks, water and Gatorade throughout championship week.
Fans are asked to park in the designated school parking area. Admission is free for everyone attending the games.
For more information contact us at info@ftbendbaseball.com.
