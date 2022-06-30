Fort Bend Baseball League gears for postseason

The Fort Bend Baseball League is in full swing as many local athletes prepare for the postseason.
Fulshear leads the American League Conference in the Lake Olympia Division for freshmen at 5-1.
Strake Jesuit follows at 6-2 then Ridge Point Purple at 5-2, Foster-Savant at 4-2, George Ranch 4-4 and Clements Open CK at 0-8.
Travis leads the National League Conference at a perfect 6-0 followed by Fort Bend Open-George Ranch/Austin at 5-3, Dulles at 3-4, Foster Kam at 3-5, Elkins at 2-6 and Ridge Point White at 1-7.
In the Oyster Creek Division, Fort Bend Christian leads 5-2 ahead of Bellaire at 4-3, Randle at 3-5 and Dulles at 1-7.
The Sweetwater Division is led by Dulles at 8-0 then Dulles Open at 2-6.
The top two teams from each division will qualify for the semifinals.
Playoffs are a “work in progress depending on rainouts”, Fort Bend Baseball League Director John Lowrie said.
“The semifinals could start as early as Wednesday, July 13 with finals on Friday, July 15 or Saturday, July 16,” Lowrie said. “If we have too many makeups, then we would start the following week on Wednesday, July 20 with finals on the 22nd and 23rd. We will know more next week.”
The playoffs and finals will take place at Fort Bend Christian Academy.
For more information, visit http://fortbendbaseballleague.com/ or email info@ftbendbaseball.com.
