High school baseball

Fort Bend baseball bi-district playoff pairings

High School Baseball; George Ranch Longhorns v Tomball Memorial; GRHS; Richmond, Texas; March 3, 2022

The following are the Fort Bend bi-district baseball playoffs pairings:

Ridge Point Panthers (25-3) vs. Seven Lakes Spartans (18-10)

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6 p.m., Seven Lakes HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, noon, Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after game 2, Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX

George Ranch Longhorns (16-15) vs. Katy Taylor Mustangs (20-11)

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, 4 p.m., Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after game 2, Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX

Travis Tigers (21-7) vs. Katy Tigers (23-7)

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Katy HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, noon, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after game 2, Mayde Creek HS, Katy, TX

Elkins Knights (18-9) vs. Katy Tompkins Falcons (25-1)

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., Cy-Ridge HS, Houston, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, 4 p.m., Cy-Ridge HS, Houston, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after game 2, Cy-Ridge HS, Houston, TX

Foster Falcons (21-8) vs. Houston Northside Panthers (7-8-1)

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 5 p.m., Foster HS, Richmond, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 6, 30 minutes after game 1, Foster HS, Richmond, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, noon, Foster HS, Richmond, TX

Fulshear Chargers (17-9) vs. Houston Austin Mustangs (13-8-1)

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 5 p.m., Fulshear HS, Fulshear, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 6, 30 minutes after game 1, Fulshear HS, Fulshear, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m., Butler Sports Complex, Houston, TX

Kempner Cougars (16-11) vs. Houston Waltrip Rams (14-6)

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 4 p.m., Delmar Sports Complex, Houston, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 6, 30 minutes after game 1, Delmar Sports Complex, Houston, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m., Kempner HS, Sugar Land, TX

Needville Blue Jays (21-5) vs. Calhoun Sandcrabs (12-17)

Region IV-4A bi-district playoffs - 3-game Series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 4 p.m., Hallettsville HS, Hallettsville, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., Hallettsville HS, Hallettsville, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., Hallettsville HS, Hallettsville, TX

East Bernard Brahmas (15-6) vs. Tarkington Longhorns (14-10)

Region III-3A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., Grand Oaks HS, Spring, TX
  • Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, 3:30 p.m., Grand Oaks HS, Spring, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, 30 minutes after Game 2, Grand Oaks HS, Spring, TX

