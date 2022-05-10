 Skip to main content
High school baseball

Fort Bend baseball area playoff pairings

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball playoffs pairings:

Ridge Point Panthers (27-4) vs. Houston Westside Wolves (20-11)

Region III-6A area playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., Stratford HS, Houston, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, noon, Stratford HS, Houston, TX

Foster Falcons (23-8) vs. La Porte Bulldogs (16-9)

Region III-5A area playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., La Porte HS, La Porte, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., Foster HS, Richmond, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m., Manvel HS, Manvel, TX

Fulshear Chargers (19-9-1) vs. Crosby Cougars (24-4-3)

Region III-5A area playoffs - 3-game series

  • Game 1 - Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m., Fulshear HS, Fulshear, TX
  • Game 2 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Crosby HS, Crosby, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Friday, May 13, TBA

Needville Blue Jays (23-5) vs. Canyon Lake Hawks (24-6)

Region IV-4A area playoffs - 3-game Series

  • Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
  • Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
  • Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX

