Fort Bend baseball area playoff pairings

The following are the Fort Bend area baseball playoffs pairings:
Ridge Point Panthers (27-4) vs. Houston Westside Wolves (20-11)
Region III-6A area playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX
- Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., Stratford HS, Houston, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 7, noon, Stratford HS, Houston, TX
Foster Falcons (23-8) vs. La Porte Bulldogs (16-9)
Region III-5A area playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., La Porte HS, La Porte, TX
- Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., Foster HS, Richmond, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m., Manvel HS, Manvel, TX
Fulshear Chargers (19-9-1) vs. Crosby Cougars (24-4-3)
Region III-5A area playoffs - 3-game series
- Game 1 - Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m., Fulshear HS, Fulshear, TX
- Game 2 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Crosby HS, Crosby, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Friday, May 13, TBA
Needville Blue Jays (23-5) vs. Canyon Lake Hawks (24-6)
Region IV-4A area playoffs - 3-game Series
- Game 1 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
- Game 2 - Friday, May 13, 7 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
- Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m., La Grange HS, La Grange, TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.