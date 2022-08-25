 Skip to main content
High school football

Fort Bend area teams kick off the 2022 season

J's on my feet!

Fulshear junior Jax Medica races to the end zone for a touchdown against Lake Creek last season.

Thursday

Terry vs. Clements

The Terry Rangers will be the first to open Traylor Stadium for the 2022 football season when another group of Rangers arrives in town.

Terry’s first competition will be a familiar foe in Clements, a playoff team out of District 20-6A last season.

Clements began its road to the postseason at Traylor Stadium by knocking off Terry in the 2021 season opener, 21-6.

Although it was a non-playoff year for Terry for the fifth straight season, Head Coach Darnell Jackson’s squad hopes to continue its two-game winning streak that ended the 2021 season.

Quarterback Gunner Chenier will make his 2022 debut as the Clements’ signal caller following the departure of Micah Darnell.

Newcomer of the year

Needville running back Da’Shawn Burton, the District 12-4A Division I all-district team newcomer of the year last season, promises to be a major factor in Friday’s opener against Columbia.

