Fort Bend area teams kick off the 2022 season

The Terry Rangers will be the first to open Traylor Stadium for the 2022 football season when another group of Rangers arrives in town.
Terry’s first competition will be a familiar foe in Clements, a playoff team out of District 20-6A last season.
Clements began its road to the postseason at Traylor Stadium by knocking off Terry in the 2021 season opener, 21-6.
Although it was a non-playoff year for Terry for the fifth straight season, Head Coach Darnell Jackson’s squad hopes to continue its two-game winning streak that ended the 2021 season.
Quarterback Gunner Chenier will make his 2022 debut as the Clements’ signal caller following the departure of Micah Darnell.
Terry’s dual threat quarterback Jason Cruz returns for his senior season at the helm.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Randle at Pasadena Memorial
For the first time, the Randle High School Lions will play a varsity football game when they travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium to play Pasadena Memorial.
The District 22-6A Mavericks are coming off a down year after making the playoffs in the 2020 season.
Randle will not suit up a senior as it prepares to defend a struggling offense from last season.
The Mavericks averaged 19.8 points per contest while giving up 33.8 points to their opponents.
Head Coach Brian Randle will hopes his “pure athletes” like wide receivers Cannon Davis and Cortney Brown will find open field and let loose.
Quarterback Leo Garza will make his first start with the new program behind an offensive line “that is really coming together,” according to Randle.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Friday
George Ranch at Foster
Two teams that call Traylor Stadium home will collide in a renewed rivalry in the Battle of the Brazos.
Foster will begin its hopeful road back to the postseason after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.
Quarterback JT Fayard returns to head the Foster offense for his senior season.
The 6-foot-5 quarterback will look to improve from his first year starting as he completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,677 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Running back Ashton Ojiaku will be depended on for a high-powered running attack Head Coach Shaun McDowell wishes to employ.
George Ranch will have a new look to its roster with 42 seniors gone from last season.
Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s squad missed out on the top four of District 20-6A after losing three of its last four games.
Deion Drinkard will make his first start as Longhorn quarterback replacing Cole Murphy who graduated.
Drinkard will have a new set of weapons to pass to like Gregor Jones and Jerrel Green.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Lamar Consolidated at Willowridge
The Mustangs will hope to begin their 2022 campaign on a high note when they play at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land against Willowridge.
Lamar Consolidated closed a frustrating 2021 season on a high note with a 20-16 win against playoff team Rudder.
The 3-7, 2-4 Mustangs struggled throughout last season being outscored by an average of 15 points.
Lamar did start 1-0 last season following an upset over Foster.
District 11-5A’s Willowridge is also coming off an inconsistent previous season.
The Eagles began the year 4-1 before dropping four in a row to be bounced from the postseason.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Needville vs. Columbia
The Needville Blue Jays will meet an old district foe, Columbia, in their season opener.
The Blue Jays hosted the Roughnecks last season and had troubles stopping the Columbia rush attack.
The Roughnecks rushed for 488 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry in a 56-35 win last season.
Columbia finished last year in the final playoff spot in District 12-4A at 6-5, 2-3 while Needville finished at 3-7, 1-4.
Realignments sent Columbia to District 10-4A.
Despite two of Columbia’s top rushers graduating, Xavier Butler returns for his senior year having rushed for 138 yards in that game.
Needville will return its top rusher from last season Da’Shawn Burton who is coming off a 1,123 yard season.
Top receivers Alex Coffin and Diego Ochoa will also return after contributing to seven of the Jays’ 11 receiving scores last year.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Saturday
Fulshear vs. Strake Jesuit
Fulshear will begin its hopeful return to the postseason when the Chargers host Strake Jesuit on Saturday to conclude a triple header at Traylor Stadium.
The Chargers had their most successful season in the program’s short tenure when Fulshear made it first appearance in the playoffs.
The experience gave Head Coach Nick Codutti a taste of the postseason with an appetite for a deeper run.
The Chargers return many of the faces from last year’s team including quarterback Parker Williams, leading receivers Jax Medica and Gavin Waits and defensive leader and middle linebacker Germany Williams.
Strake Jesuit went 4-6, 3-4 in District 23-6A last season.
