Fort Bend area softball bi-district playoff pairings

High School Softball; Angleton Wildcats v Fulshear Chargers; Fulshear High School; Fulshear, TX; April 12, 2022; Taormina Photography
The following are the Fort Bend area bi-district softball playoffs pairings:
Travis Lady Tigers (16-10) vs. Katy Cinco Ranch Lady Cougars (13-11)
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX
Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 4:30 p.m., Travis HS, Richmond, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, Noon, Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX
Ridge Point Lady Panthers (20-7) vs. Katy Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (16-9)
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Seven Lakes HS, Katy, TX
Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, Noon, Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX
George Ranch Longhorns (15-10) vs. Katy Tompkins Lady Falcons (17-8)
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Tompkins HS, Katy, TX
Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m., Tompkins HS, Katy, TX
Elkins Lady Knights (15-12) vs. Katy Lady Tigers (23-4)
Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6, Katy HS, Katy, TX
Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., Elkins HS, Missouri City, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Friday, April 29, 8 p.m., Elkins HS, Missouri City, TX
Foster Lady Falcons (29-5) vs. Houston Milby Lady Buffs (6-6)
Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m., Foster HS, Richmond, TX
Fulshear Chargers (21-11) vs. Houston Waltrip Lady Rams (5-0)
Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex, Houston, TX
Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs (16-11) vs. Houston Northside Lady Panthers (5-1)
Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m., Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex, Houston, TX, Houston, TX
Needville Lady Jays (18-8-1) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandies (10-14-1)
Region IV-4A bi-district playoffs- 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., Needville HS
Game 2 -Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., Calhoun HS, Port Lavaca, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., Calhoun HS, Port Lavaca, TX
East Bernard Brahmarettes (22-4) vs. Onalaska Lady Wildcats (14-13-1)
Region III-3A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Mumford High School, Bryan, TX
Game 2 - Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 a.m.,Mumford High School, Bryan, TX
Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, Apr. 30, noon, Mumford High School, Bryan, TX
Brazos Cougarettes (10-12) vs. New Waverly Lady Bulldogs (21-6)
Region III-3A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series
Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Navasota HS, Navasota, TX
