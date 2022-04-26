 Skip to main content
High school softball

Fort Bend area softball bi-district playoff pairings

  • 0
All smiles

High School Softball; Angleton Wildcats v Fulshear Chargers; Fulshear High School; Fulshear, TX; April 12, 2022; Taormina Photography

The following are the Fort Bend area bi-district softball playoffs pairings: 

Travis Lady Tigers (16-10) vs. Katy Cinco Ranch Lady Cougars (13-11)

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX

Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 4:30 p.m., Travis HS, Richmond, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, Noon, Cinco Ranch HS, Katy, TX

Ridge Point Lady Panthers (20-7)  vs. Katy Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (16-9) 

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Seven Lakes HS, Katy, TX

Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, Noon, Ridge Point HS, Missouri City, TX

George Ranch Longhorns (15-10) vs. Katy Tompkins Lady Falcons (17-8) 

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Tompkins HS, Katy, TX

Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., George Ranch HS, Richmond, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m., Tompkins HS, Katy, TX

Elkins Lady Knights (15-12) vs. Katy Lady Tigers (23-4) 

Region III-6A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6, Katy HS, Katy, TX

Game 2 - Friday, April 29, 6 p.m., Elkins HS, Missouri City, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Friday, April 29, 8 p.m., Elkins HS, Missouri City, TX

Foster Lady Falcons (29-5) vs. Houston Milby Lady Buffs (6-6) 

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m., Foster HS, Richmond, TX

Fulshear Chargers (21-11) vs. Houston Waltrip Lady Rams (5-0) 

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex, Houston, TX

Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs (16-11) vs. Houston Northside Lady Panthers (5-1) 

Region III-5A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m., Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex, Houston, TX, Houston, TX

Needville Lady Jays (18-8-1) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandies (10-14-1) 

Region IV-4A bi-district playoffs- 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., Needville HS

Game 2 -Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., Calhoun HS, Port Lavaca, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., Calhoun HS, Port Lavaca, TX

East Bernard Brahmarettes (22-4) vs. Onalaska Lady Wildcats (14-13-1)

Region III-3A bi-district playoffs - 3-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Mumford High School, Bryan, TX

Game 2 - Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 a.m.,Mumford High School, Bryan, TX

Game 3 (If necessary) - Saturday, Apr. 30, noon, Mumford High School, Bryan, TX

Brazos Cougarettes (10-12) vs. New Waverly Lady Bulldogs (21-6)

Region III-3A bi-district playoffs - 1-game series

Game 1 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Navasota HS, Navasota, TX 

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

