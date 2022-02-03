 Skip to main content
Fort Bend area 2022-2024 UIL Realignment

  • 0
HS Football; George Ranch Longhorns vs Clements Rangers; Hall Stadium; Missouri City, Texas; October 30, 2021

2022-2024 UIL Realignment

Football

District 20-6A

Austin

Bush

Clements

Dulles

Elkins

Hightower

Ridge Point

Travis

George Ranch

District 10-5A DI

Angleton

Friendswood

Fulshear

Kempner

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Manvel

Foster

Terry

District 9-5A DII

Dayton

FB Marshall

FB Willowridge

Galena Park

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

District 10-5A DII

Brenham

Bryan Rudder

Huntsville

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Randle

Lamar Consolidated

District 12-4A DI

Alvin Iowa Colony

Bay City

El campo

Freeport Brazosport

Navasota

Needville

Stafford

District 14-3A DII

Altair Rice

Boling

Danbury

East Bernard

Tidehaven

Van Vleck

Wallis Brazos

Basketball and Volleyball

District 20-6A

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

Richmond George Ranch

District 20-5A

Fort Bend Kempner

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willowridge

Lamar Fulshear

Richmond Foster

Richmond Randle

Rosenberg Lamar Cons

Rosenberg Terry

District 25-4A

Bellville

El Campo

Navasota

Needville

Royal

Sealy

Wharton

District 26-4A

Alvin Iowa Colony

Bay City

Freeport Brazosport

La Marque

Stafford

Sweeny

West Columbia

District 24-3A

Boling

Danbury

East Bernard

Harmony School of Discovery

Hempstead

Hitchcock

Van Vleck

Wallis Brazos

 

