Fort Bend area 2022-2024 UIL Realignment

HS Football; George Ranch Longhorns vs Clements Rangers; Hall Stadium; Missouri City, Texas; October 30, 2021
2022-2024 UIL Realignment
Football
District 20-6A
Austin
Bush
Clements
Dulles
Elkins
Hightower
Ridge Point
Travis
George Ranch
District 10-5A DI
Angleton
Friendswood
Fulshear
Kempner
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Manvel
Foster
Terry
District 9-5A DII
Dayton
FB Marshall
FB Willowridge
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
District 10-5A DII
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
Huntsville
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Randle
Lamar Consolidated
District 12-4A DI
Alvin Iowa Colony
Bay City
El campo
Freeport Brazosport
Navasota
Needville
Stafford
District 14-3A DII
Altair Rice
Boling
Danbury
East Bernard
Tidehaven
Van Vleck
Wallis Brazos
Basketball and Volleyball
District 20-6A
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Richmond George Ranch
District 20-5A
Fort Bend Kempner
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Lamar Fulshear
Richmond Foster
Richmond Randle
Rosenberg Lamar Cons
Rosenberg Terry
District 25-4A
Bellville
El Campo
Navasota
Needville
Royal
Sealy
Wharton
District 26-4A
Alvin Iowa Colony
Bay City
Freeport Brazosport
La Marque
Stafford
Sweeny
West Columbia
District 24-3A
Boling
Danbury
East Bernard
Harmony School of Discovery
Hempstead
Hitchcock
Van Vleck
Wallis Brazos
