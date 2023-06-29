Former Texan QB Mallet drowns in Florida beach

Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett died on Tuesday after drowning at a beach in Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to the beach around 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday when a group of people swimming in the Gulf of Mexico near a sandbar encountered difficulties returning to shore.
Among those individuals was Mallett, who was found unresponsive when lifeguards pulled him out of the water.
Mallett was dragged out by what is known as a rip tide, or a strong outward current that can be difficult to escape from once caught.
Officials have warned beachgoers from going to the area due to a recent increase in drowning due to the gulf’s currents.
Mallett was transported to a hospital where lifesaving measures were immediately taken, but authorities said he was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.
Mallett, 35, was a third-round pick from Arkansas and had a seven-season NFL career with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
