Former Astros collide in Space Cowboys series with Round Rock

Two integral pieces of the 2017 Houston Astros’ championship team reunited twice this week but on opposite sides of Constellation Field.

Lance McCullers, Jr. and Dallas Keuchel gave Space Cowboys fans a rare meeting between two established MLB pitchers.

The Sugar Land faithful came in full force for the meetings between the former bullpen mates.

Tuesday’s game more than 7,600 while Sunday brought an attendance of 6,582.

Keuchel returned to the Houston area as a member of the Round Rock Express while the 2015 Cy Young winner looks to revitalize his career with the Texas Rangers.

Keuchel has struggled in his 2022 campaign during his stints with the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His friend, McCullers, continued his rehab assignment with another two starts for the Triple-A Affiliate.

