Former Astros collide in Space Cowboys series with Round Rock

Two integral pieces of the 2017 Houston Astros’ championship team reunited twice this week but on opposite sides of Constellation Field.
Lance McCullers, Jr. and Dallas Keuchel gave Space Cowboys fans a rare meeting between two established MLB pitchers.
The Sugar Land faithful came in full force for the meetings between the former bullpen mates.
Tuesday’s game more than 7,600 while Sunday brought an attendance of 6,582.
Keuchel returned to the Houston area as a member of the Round Rock Express while the 2015 Cy Young winner looks to revitalize his career with the Texas Rangers.
Keuchel has struggled in his 2022 campaign during his stints with the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His friend, McCullers, continued his rehab assignment with another two starts for the Triple-A Affiliate.
McCullers has not played on the Astros roster since the 2021 American League Division Series when he suffered a forearm strain.
The former teammates met first on Aug. 2 where the Space Cowboys started the new month with a 4-3 win.
McCullers threw 3.1 innings but allowed three runs off three hits.
The Express got after McCullers in the fourth inning with RBIs from Nick Tanielu, Ryan Dorow and Matt Whatley.
The Space Cowboys rallied in the bottom of the fifth with discipline at the plate.
Yainer Diaz and Lewis Brinson both earned free trips to first off of back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.
Korey Lee tied the game after being hit by a pitch to bring the third run across.
Diaz’s patience earned the victory after taking another walk to give the Space Cowboys the comeback win.
Keuchel did not earn the loss in 4.1 innings of work.
The veteran allowed only one run and struck out five.
The two met again on Sunday with a similar result.
Round Rock got off to a 6-3 lead through the top of the seventh before Sugar Land scored eight unanswered to steal the 11-6 win.
Second baseman Franklin Barreto led the bats with five RBIs, followed by Corey Julks’s three and Scott Manea’s two.
Marty Costes also added a solo RBI single.
McCullers again had his issues on the mound going five full innings but allowing five runs off seven hits.
Keuchel played better, throwing for six innings and allowing a three-run homer.
The Space Cowboys had their only loss of the series on Wednesday 10-2.
Sugar Land held a 2-1 lead after five innings before the Round Rock batting got after the Space Cowboys bullpen.
Pedro Leon and Lee scored in the second inning for the only Sugar Land runs.
From the sixth inning onward, the Express put up nine runs in four innings to come away with the dominant win.
The Space Cowboys responded on Thursday by beginning a four-game winning streak.
Forrest Whitley returned to the mound for the first time since July 10 and made the most of his limited effort.
Whitley was placed on a pitch count to work off the rust from inflammation of his upper right bicep.
Hunter Brown handled the majority of the day going 5.1 innings and allowing just one run and striking out nine.
Sugar Land led the entire way of its 2-1 win off a first inning home run from Diaz.
Friday’s game had more drama to it as the Space Cowboys stole a 6-5 win from Round Rock.
The Space Cowboys began on a 3-0 run off a three-run homer from Lee in the first.
The lead shifted to Round Rock after the fourth before Julks tied the game again following a wild pitch.
Sam Huff homered in the sixth to retake the lead for the Express.
The Space Cowboys won the game in the eighth following a two-run blow from Manea.
Constellation Field was partying like it was 1985 on 80s Night on Saturday with the Space Cowboys’ 10-1 win.
Brandon Bielak and JP France were the only pitchers needed for the lopsided win as the duo combined for 11 strikeouts.
David Hensley led with three runs while Julks scored a pair.
JJ Matijevic, Taylor Jones, Alex De Goti, Costes and Barreto each added another run.
The 5-1 mark against the Express gives the Space Cowboys their first six-game series edge since the June 21-26 series with Tacoma.
The streak puts the team at 47-58 ahead of its six-game series at El Paso.
