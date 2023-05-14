FitzgeraldWatsonGregory

AUSTIN — The result in the final race may not have been exactly what was expected, but the Needville High School girls track and field team recorded a pair of top-five finishes at the 4A UIL State Track and Field meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Lady Jays’ 4X400 relay team of Camber Fitzgerald, Reyha Johnson, Raven Nelson and Maddie Watson turned in a time of 3:58.54 to take fifth at state.
Needville came into state with the second-fastest qualifying time out of the regional.
Canyon’s team of Addyson Bristow, Thalia Solis, Brooklyn Kinsey and Abree Winfree took home the gold with a time of 3:52.06, while Huffman Hargrave’s group of Rika Witt, Celeste Cantu, Lexi Rousseau and Lilly Sarbeck placed second in 3:55.36.
Iowa Colony, the top seed out of the regional round, was third, while Kennedale took fourth.
In the individual events, sophomore Jessalyn Gregory completed her second trip to the state meet with a fourth-place showing in the girls’ 100 hurdles.
Gregory finished with a time of 15.04, 1.06 seconds behind state champion Kalani Lawson of Fort Worth-Dunbar. Lawson’s time broke a 27-year old state 4A record.
