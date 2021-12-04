Final field set for Leroy Miksch Tournament

The second half of the opening rounds of the Leroy Miksch Tournament are complete after Friday’s action at Needville High School.
Kempner and Angleton were the big winners on Day 2 with both teams remaining in the hunt for the tournament championship.
The Cougars beat Van Vleck 72-49 and Kinkaid 68-63, while the Wildcats beat Caney Creek 61-24 and Episcopal 68-60.
Episcopal beat Brazoswood, 54-44, to reach the second round before losing to Angleton.
Kinkaid took down Northbrook 47-29 to win their opening round ahead of its game against Kempner.
Brazoswood beat Caney Creek 57-46 and Northbrook beat Van Vleck 51-36 in the consolation bracket.
2021 Leroy Miksch Tournament
Saturday, Dec. 4
Championship bracket
10:40 a.m. - Baytown Lee vs. Episcopal (Needville front gym)
10:40 a.m. - Beeville vs. Kinkaid (Needville back gym)
1:20 p.m. - Willowridge vs. Angleton (Needville back gym)
1:20 p.m. - Alvin vs. Kempner (Needville front gym)
2:40 p.m. - Baytown Lee-Episcopal loser vs. Beeville-Kinkaid loser (Needville front gym)
5:20 p.m. - 5th place game (Needville front gym)
6:30 p.m. - 3rd place game (Needville front gym)
8 p.m. - Championship (Needville front gym)
Consolation bracket
8 a.m. - Needville vs. Caney Creek (Needville back gym)
8 a.m. - Wharton vs. Van Vleck (Needville front gym)
9:20 a.m. - Sweeny vs. Brazoswood (Needville back gym)
9:20 a.m. - Spring Woods vs. Northbrook (Needville front gym)
Noon - Needville-Caney Creek winner vs. Wharton-Van Vleck winner (Needville front gym)
Noon - Needville-Caney Creek loser vs. Wharton-Van Vleck loser (Needville back gym)
2:40 p.m. - Consolation third-place (Needville back gym)
4 p.m. - Consolation finals (Needville front gym)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.