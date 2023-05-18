 Skip to main content
Fantroy

Fantroy

Falcon rusher Byron Fantroy runs past Great Awalite during Monday’s Foster Spring Game at Foster High School.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — A new look Foster Falcons took the field for their annual Spring Game on Monday, showing signs of maturity and progression ahead of Shane Hanks’ first season as head coach.

Hanks felt both squads performed well, where the Black Team — defense — defeated the Gold Team — offense — 32-25.

The Gold Team jumped to a 24-8 halftime lead before the Black Team rallied in the second half.

Scoring touchdowns were Lylreice Smith and Christian Smink, with Nick Lopez and Ryan Valdez drilling all of their field goals and extra points.

AJ Rajabi, CJ White, and Anthony Rabb earned sacks, Calen File had an interception, and Aiden Clark recovered a fumble.

“I thought our offense moved the ball in certain situations, especially with some big runs and receptions in the beginning,” Hanks said. “We have to find our consistency. We drive and make first downs, then stall out and punt suddenly. I really felt our kickers did very well too.”

With 32 seniors departing, the roster has plenty of open spots, and it’s been exciting for Hanks and the coaching staff to watch the players compete in game-time situations.

