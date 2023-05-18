RICHMOND — A new look Foster Falcons took the field for their annual Spring Game on Monday, showing signs of maturity and progression ahead of Shane Hanks’ first season as head coach.
Hanks felt both squads performed well, where the Black Team — defense — defeated the Gold Team — offense — 32-25.
The Gold Team jumped to a 24-8 halftime lead before the Black Team rallied in the second half.
Scoring touchdowns were Lylreice Smith and Christian Smink, with Nick Lopez and Ryan Valdez drilling all of their field goals and extra points.
AJ Rajabi, CJ White, and Anthony Rabb earned sacks, Calen File had an interception, and Aiden Clark recovered a fumble.
“I thought our offense moved the ball in certain situations, especially with some big runs and receptions in the beginning,” Hanks said. “We have to find our consistency. We drive and make first downs, then stall out and punt suddenly. I really felt our kickers did very well too.”
With 32 seniors departing, the roster has plenty of open spots, and it’s been exciting for Hanks and the coaching staff to watch the players compete in game-time situations.
The first-year head man touted receivers Daniel Humphrey, slot receiver Jack Den Herder, defensive back Caiden Carter and Syncere Helton, kicker Nick Lopez and linebacker Addison Ojiaku as the early standouts.
“I saw a lot of guys running to the football among all the groups, and that’s a huge emphasis,” Hanks said. “The first week of spring practice, we didn’t see that as much, but it’s been better over the past few days. I was pleased and proud. We still have some positions and areas where we aren’t sure who will be that day one starter, but we will get there.”
The offseason also serves as a learning experience for Hanks in his first season as head coach.
Hanks took over for Shaun McDowell, who left Richmond after 10 seasons to coach at Grand Oaks in Spring.
The incoming senior class has helped bring along the rest of the young roster.
“Transition was seamless,” Hanks said. “Offseason, we have focused on going a little more upbeat and tempo and staying moving. We had great gains from our kids with the help of our seniors Grayson Novicke, Chijoke Nwankwo, Konnor Hanks, and others. We need to take that into the summer and prepare for the incoming freshmen. Football is year-round here in Texas, and we will be ready.”
Foster plays an Aug. 18 scrimmage against Cypress Creek before its regular season opener against George Ranch on Aug. 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.