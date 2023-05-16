 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Falcons

Falcons

The Foster Lady Falcons overcome their emotions on Saturday to shake hands with the Santa Fe Lady Indians after being on the losing end of an 11-inning showdown in game three of the best-of-three series in the area round.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

HUMBLE — No one could’ve had a tougher exit from the playoffs than the Foster Lady Falcons.

After overcoming a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings, the Lady Falcons’ season ended in the 11th inning on Saturday in game three of the regional quarterfinal best-of-three series due to a passed ball at home plate.

Game three was forced after Friday’s 4-2 win by the Lady Indians.

The Lady Falcons could not hold onto their 2-0 lead through three to close the series.

Mickayla Tosch’s two-run RBI single was the only scoring play for Foster in Friday’s loss.

Due to heavy rain at Humble High School, Saturday’s series decider started an hour later.

The delay set the tone for a long afternoon for both squads.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.