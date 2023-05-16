HUMBLE — No one could’ve had a tougher exit from the playoffs than the Foster Lady Falcons.
After overcoming a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings, the Lady Falcons’ season ended in the 11th inning on Saturday in game three of the regional quarterfinal best-of-three series due to a passed ball at home plate.
Game three was forced after Friday’s 4-2 win by the Lady Indians.
The Lady Falcons could not hold onto their 2-0 lead through three to close the series.
Mickayla Tosch’s two-run RBI single was the only scoring play for Foster in Friday’s loss.
Due to heavy rain at Humble High School, Saturday’s series decider started an hour later.
The delay set the tone for a long afternoon for both squads.
Foster’s Alina Satcher started the game on the mound, pitching her third-straight day. The senior seemed to run out of gas early as the Lady Indians put three up in the opening frame within the first 18 pitches.
The game held steady largely due to Madison King entering in relief later in the first.
In her final game at Foster, King went 9.2 innings with five hits, two Ks and four walks.
The Lady Falcons began their comeback in the fourth, with Izzy Jacoby earning an RBI after a five-pitch walk and Morgan Gutierrez hitting a sacrifice groundout to cut the lead to one.
Down to Foster’s final out in the seventh, Jessica Reyes smacked a deep ball to left field that passed the Santa Fe outfielder to score Ella McDowell and tie the game at three.
Reyes and McDowell each had two hits in the ball game.
The game remained quiet until the bottom of the 11th when Santa Fe loaded the bases with no one out.
The Lady Falcons forced two outs after throwing home on a fielder’s choice and catching a midair bunt.
However, a passed ball by catcher Katelyn Barrett allowed enough time for the Lady Indian runner to reach home for the walk-off.
Foster Interim Head Coach Ashly Macek could only watch as tears rained like the earlier forecast.
“Saturday was one of the most exciting yet heartbreaking games I’ve ever been a part of,” Macek said. “Our girls have been underestimated all postseason, so we were ready to pull off an upset. The triple by Jessica Reyes to tie the game in the seventh gave us that life we needed. Our girls battled those entire 11 innings pulling off multiple defensive highlights.”
Rather than focus on what could have been, Macek wanted to acknowledge the four seniors who will be virtually irreplaceable.
“Madison King, Mickayla Tosch, Alina Satcher and Katelyn Barrett will be greatly missed for their leadership and work ethic,” Macek said. “They made Foster Softball better in the four years they were here and we can’t thank them enough for all they have done for us.”
Santa Fe advances to the regional semifinals to play Georgetown in a best-of-three series beginning Thursday.
Foster ends the 2022-23 campaign at 34-6 with a perfect District 20-5A title run.
