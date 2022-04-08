Falcons’ nest is full of soccer success

The massive city of Houston and surrounding suburbs are represented in the UIL almost entirely by Region III. In the three classifications, 4A, 5A and 6A, of high school soccer, there is only one school with a team still alive in both the boys and girls playoffs.
That school is Foster High School.
The Falcons soccer programs returned to the regional tournament for the second year in a row after both programs reached Round 4 for the first time in Foster history.
The veteran groups are hoping to make the regional finals for the first time at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium this weekend.
The Foster boys are in a Region III-5A final four with fellow District 24-5A member Kempner, Katy Jordan and Austin Northeast. The Lady Falcons get a rematch with Magnolia to play either Friendswood or Pflugerville Hendrickson.
Both teams played on Friday and were able to celebrate their accomplishments together and rest up for a week before potential back-to-back games for a ticket to the state tournament later this month in Georgetown.
For now, Foster head coach Sabrina Wilmot and the Lady Falcons are excited to be a part four-game schedule at Turner Stadium bookended by Foster.
“I don’t know if too many schools that can say both their boys and girls side have made it to the fourth round, and Foster has done it two years in a row,” Wilmot said. “It shows our kids’ commitment to the game of soccer, their school and teammates.
Over the past two seasons, Foster soccer has collected just under 80 victories, 12 playoff victories and three district titles.
The Falcons’ shared success has also been a helpful motivator for returning to the fourth round this year. Both teams are seeking the same thing: A ticket to Round 5.
“We’re seeing all of our hard work pay off is great for both programs,” Foster head coach Robert Destefano said. “After losing in the fourth round last season, both teams know what it’s like to get this far and come up short, so we hope to both be more prepared this go around.
The success over the past two seasons at Foster has continued to raise the bar for Falcons soccer, and the teams have responded with more effort in 2022.
“I feel like we share a bond between teams, and we are pushing each other to go out and be successful,” Wilmot said. “Maybe a little competitiveness between the boys and the girls, which isn’t bad.
“Both teams have the same goal in mind: the state tournament, so whatever it takes to get both teams motivated to reach that goal is always welcomed.”
The Foster girls will play Magnolia at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the Foster boys play Katy Jordan at 6 p.m.
