Falcons come up short in 62-59 loss to Goose Creek Memorial

PEARLAND — The Foster Falcons were one shot away from advancing through the area, but the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots survived a hard-fought affair Friday night, 62-59.
Foster Head Coach Reuben Fatheree was seen consoling emotional players after the heartbreaking defeat, but he reminded the Falcons that they had nothing to be ashamed of.
“I’m elated because I didn’t know what this team would look like being as young as we were,” Fatheree said. “I know I had Chancellor and Bode and the other guys to do the things we did; this season was one for the books.”
Foster’s offense started fast through the shooting of Jack Lamkin, who scored five of the team’s first 10 points.
Goose Creek Memorial responded with a late 9-0 run in the quarter led by Dariyus Woodson.
However, the Falcons kept the game close and cut the lead to 18-16 at the end of the first.
Both teams looked evenly matched in the second quarter as two traded shots. The Patriots found a late advantage following a three-point ball from Samuel Bradford. Goose Creek Memorial earned a 30-26 lead at the half as a result.
The Patriots came out of the locker room and burst to a 12-point lead on three occasions in the third quarter. Goose Creek Memorial led 44-32 with under two minutes to go before Foster rallied back on a 12-2 run to close the gap.
The Patriots’ height advantage came into play heavily in the second half. Fatheree was forced to adjust with Woodson at 6-foot 7 and lead scorer Samuel Bradford at 6-foot 6. Bradford had 26 points for the Patriots.
“Going in, I tried to tell them what the length can go against and how you can negate it,” Fatheree said. “It came down to rebounds, and they out-rebounded us. Height can make you try, so I encourage our guys to push and right there at the end, I think we had a shot because they got winded.”
The Patriots had multiple opportunities to close out the Falcons, but Fatheree’s “blue-collar team” fought throughout, refusing to quit.
In his final game for Foster High School, Chancellor White took over the game, including a long-range three-pointer midway between half-court and the three-point line with 33.8 seconds left.
White led with 29 points, followed by Bode Karunwi’s 11 and Lamkin’s 10.
Junior Jace Jones converted on a three-point play with a free throw and rebounded his second for the layup to keep the game at one possession with 10.8 seconds.
Foster would get one more chance but could not get a shot off as the clock hit zero.
The Falcons finished their 2021-22 at 16-12, 10-6 and won their third bi-district title in program history.
Foster loses seniors White, Christian Brown, Dontae County, Michael Moody, Adbul Sheriff, Isaac Ivory and Gilbert Dimalante.
However, Fatheree expects an open competition to see who can step into leadership roles.
“I got some young ones that got some experience, and the makeup will certainly be different in the scoring for sure,” Fatheree said. “We will come out in the fall and find our strengths and weaknesses and roll through from there.”
