High school football - District 10-5A DI

Falcons collect Rose-Rich Rumble trophy after shutout win over Terry

Falcons fly high

The Foster Falcons celebrate a 41-0 win over Terry in the Rose-Rich Rumble Friday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg. 

ROSENBERG — Lamar Consolidated ISD Athletics added five new rivalry trophies this offseason. In dominant fashion, the Foster Falcons have already claimed two of them in the first three weeks of the season.

The Falcons grabbed the Rose-Rich Rumble trophy Friday night with a 41-0 District 10-5A DI win over Terry at Guy K. Traylor Memorial Stadium in Rosenberg.

Foster already held the Battle of the Brazos paddle trophy after a Week 1 win over George Ranch.

The Falcons and head Shaun McDowell are riding high entering Week 4.

"This year is redemption; this is revenge," McDowell said. "We have a big-time chip on our shoulder this offseason.

"These guys understand that we're trying to be physical in all facets of the game.

"We want them to play like we're angry at the world."

