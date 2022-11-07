Eye on the receiverPass caughtRoom to runA crucial blockNo place to run

George Ranch was expected to defeat 1-6 Elkins on Saturday, but Longhorns’ head coach Nick Cavallo figured he had better be prepared for a tough battle against Dennis Brantley’s Knights.
It turned out to be a wise decision.
The final district game of the season wasn’t decided until the final 30 seconds of the match-up.
The game was played at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
The victory improves the ’Horns’ season record to six wins and four losses and District 20-6A record to 6-2.
The victory sends GRHS to the bi-district round against Cinco Ranch on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.
“I told the kids all week, their record may not show it but Elkins fights it butt off, and when you have a legend like Coach Brantley over there, he has his kids prepared and ready to play hard,” Cavallo said after the game.
“Any team that plays them, they are going to be ready to play and you just have to buckle your chin straps and you know it’s going to be a fourth-quarter game.”
George Ranch scored its first touchdown on its first possession of the game. The ’Horns started on their own 20 yard line and junior quarterback Deion Drinkard marched them down field on 11 plays to score on a 3-yard run by junior Jaden Shelton, who did most of the ball carrying for the Longhorns.
David Michael’s point after attempt sailed through the uprights to give GRHS a 7-0 lead with 3:25 remaining in the quarter.
Elkins tied the score seconds later on a 60 yard pass-run combo on second down.
Drinkard teamed up with Shelton and receiver Hayden Drinkard to move the ball down field from the ’Horns’ 25 and put another six points on the board midway through the second quarter. That TD came on a 19-yard run by Hayden Drinkard with 6:40 remaining in the half.
Michael’s kick made it a 14-7 game in favor of George Ranch.
Brantley’s Knights tied the score with 1:24 remaining in the half on a one-yard run up the middle. Elkins’ six-play drive was fueled in part by penalties against the Longhorns.
In fact, the ’Horns were their worst enemy throughout the first half of the game.
Cavallo noted as much during his halftime talk with the team.
“I told them that, defensively, we had some mistakes that allowed Elkins to make some big plays. We weren’t tackling like we should have been. So we wanted to shore up our tackling. And offensively, we had too many penalties that got us behind the chains.”
Cavallo’s players apparently took heed and committed fewer mental errors for the remainder of the game.
It was a defensive battle throughout the third period with neither team crossing the goal line.
GRHS scored its third and final TD of the day with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of play. That touchdown came on a short run up the middle by Shelton following pass catches by seniors Jerrel Green and Jackson Muckelroy and runs by both Shelton and Hayden Drinkard.
Cavallo commended the Longhorns’ offensive line for opening the holes the runners needed to gain yards and for giving QB Drinkard time to find open receivers.
Likewise, he said the defensive line did a great job of closing down the running lanes for Elkins’ runners and for harrying the Knights’ quarterback.
Mostly though, Cavallo applauded the players’ resolve.
“In every game where we’ve been down this year, you’ve always found a way to win, and you did that again today,” Cavallo told the players after the game.
