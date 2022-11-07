Eye on the receiverPass caughtRoom to runA crucial blockNo place to run

 Skip to main content
George Ranch was expected to defeat 1-6 Elkins on Saturday, but Longhorns’ head coach Nick Cavallo figured he had better be prepared for a tough battle against Dennis Brantley’s Knights.

It turned out to be a wise decision.

The final district game of the season wasn’t decided until the final 30 seconds of the match-up.

The game was played at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

The victory improves the ’Horns’ season record to six wins and four losses and District 20-6A record to 6-2.

The victory sends GRHS to the bi-district round against Cinco Ranch on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.

“I told the kids all week, their record may not show it but Elkins fights it butt off, and when you have a legend like Coach Brantley over there, he has his kids prepared and ready to play hard,” Cavallo said after the game.

