Extra-inning thriller earns Fulshear's first win over Foster

FULSHEAR — Tyler Schumann earned a moment he will never forget with a single swing of his bat that gave his Fulshear Chargers their first win over Foster in an 11 inning thriller Tuesday night, 3-1.
A powerful line-drive two-run homer to left field gave Schumann and his teammates a memory that will not soon be forgotten.
“I was waiting for that pitch and I got it with the barrel right on the ball,” Schumann said. “I knew it was gone when I hit it. It felt amazing.”
Schumann’s big night also came from the mound as he earned the win pitching four shutout innings in relief.
Charger coach Robb Jensen, added that Schumann's time throwing was limited to just an inning throughout the season.
Jensen thought the historic win could be used as a potential “turning point” in an up and down season.
“There is nothing better than beating Foster in that type of ballgame and it was truly incredible,” Jensen said. “Hopefully this can be a springboard for us and continue some good things here but we know we have to be ready for Friday (against Kempner).”
Throughout the game, a rowdy crowd filled with chatter from both sides gave Tuesday’s game the intense feeling needed for a rivalry matchup.
Gavin Waits gave the Chargers a fast start off an RBI double in the first inning.
Foster kept the game close early and took advantage of a Fulshear error. An RBI single by Walker Owens following a stolen base from Cameron Franklin tied the game.
A diving catch in center field by Luke Guzzetta prevented extra Falcons from coming across later in the inning.
A pitchers’ duel would dominate through the seventh inning.
Foster’s Chase Batten and Fulshear’s Regan Carter were dominant on the mound combining for 25 strikeouts.
Batten went for eight strong innings while Carter turned in seven innings of work.
The Chargers had runners on second base in the fifth, sixth and seventh but were unable to bring anyone to home plate.
The Fulshear bats continued to struggle in key moments as the Chargers had a bases-loaded opportunity in the ninth but could not put the game away.
Jensen addressed that his team needed to remain patient at the plate to not waste those golden opportunities.
“Everyone is trying to press in those situations and trying to hit the game-winner,” Jensen said. “We need to take what the pitcher gives us and we need to find some more who can rise to the occasion and he [Schumann] was able to do that.”
Foster Head Baseball Coach Mike Tosch addressed the Falcons’ own struggles at the plate and not being able to close the tight game out when given the chance.
The Falcons had their chance to go up in the top of the 10th, putting two runners on first and second with no outs but could not convert.
“It was a great baseball game but we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had,” Tosch lamented. “We just had bad approaches at the plate. They threw strikes, but we bailed them out a couple of times. We’ve played some tough teams so far early in the year so I think we can bounce back.”
Foster drops to 9-7 and will go on the road to play Terry Friday night. Fulshear will look to continue its momentum when the Chargers host Kempner on Friday night.
Fulshear is now 5-8-1.
