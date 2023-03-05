Ese scanning

 Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Chargers stood on the court, tears in their eyes as they received their medals on the court after the game.

Only this time, it wasn’t with nets in hand.

Peyton North went for 31 points, shooting 12-16 from the floor in 26 minutes, leading a 24-point fourth-quarter outburst that sent Lubbock-Cooper to the 5A State Championship Game against Frisco-Liberty with a 70-52 win over Fulshear Thursday night in the Alamodome.

“I thought we came out pretty strong,” Fulshear coach D’Shanna Brown said after the game. “Missed a few little baskets early on in that first quarter that could have probably gotten us a little more of a lead than we got.

“I feel like we came out in that second half just a little bit flat,” Brown added. “It felt like fatigue kind of set in a little bit, whenever we were going up against them.”

Kimora Lopez led Fulshear with 18 points, including a 4-7 showing from three-point range. Jada Morgan added 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, while Ruke Ogbevire chipped in 10 points and six boards.

Lubbock-Cooper held Fulshear star senior Ese Ogbevire to eight points on 2-14 shooting, including 0-4 from deep.

