Ese scanning

SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Chargers stood on the court, tears in their eyes as they received their medals on the court after the game.
Only this time, it wasn’t with nets in hand.
Peyton North went for 31 points, shooting 12-16 from the floor in 26 minutes, leading a 24-point fourth-quarter outburst that sent Lubbock-Cooper to the 5A State Championship Game against Frisco-Liberty with a 70-52 win over Fulshear Thursday night in the Alamodome.
“I thought we came out pretty strong,” Fulshear coach D’Shanna Brown said after the game. “Missed a few little baskets early on in that first quarter that could have probably gotten us a little more of a lead than we got.
“I feel like we came out in that second half just a little bit flat,” Brown added. “It felt like fatigue kind of set in a little bit, whenever we were going up against them.”
Kimora Lopez led Fulshear with 18 points, including a 4-7 showing from three-point range. Jada Morgan added 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, while Ruke Ogbevire chipped in 10 points and six boards.
Lubbock-Cooper held Fulshear star senior Ese Ogbevire to eight points on 2-14 shooting, including 0-4 from deep.
“Our zone defense that we were running in that first half had some good possessions in it, but we struggled a little bit in it too,” Lubbock-Cooper coach Kyle Norvorn said. “We kind of made some adjustments where we could shade two girls to their point guard, and we were doing that. It really kind of contained her and shut her down for the most part.”
The Lady Pirates led 17-14 after one, with Majik Esquivel hitting a pair of threes on six attempts. Morgan led Fulshear with seven points and two offensive rebounds in the frame.
Lopez took over for Fulshear in the second frame, hitting three of five tries from deep as part of a 10-point showing, but North scored five and Carisa Cortez four to help the Lady Pirates stem the tide in a 12-12 frame that put Cooper up 29-26 at halftime.
The deficit was the first time Fulshear trailed at the break during the tournament.
North and Cortez were strong again in the third, with North going for eight and Cortez seven, but eight points from Ruke Ogbevire and four from Morgan helped the Lady Chargers make up some ground with a 19-17 third quarter that pulled Fulshear within one point going into the third.
That’s where it started to get away from Fulshear.
After a Ruke Ogbevire turnover, Cooper’s Calyn Dallas tallied a put-back off an Esquivel miss that stretched the Lady Pirates’ lead to 48-45.
Lopez tied the game with a three on the next Fulshear possession, but a lay-in from North and a steal from Esquivel put Cooper up 51-48.
The three-point burst was the start of a 12-0 Lady Pirate run that spanned 3:44, putting the game out of reach at 62-48.
Lubbock-Cooper wrapped up its first-ever trip to the state title game with an 8-4 push.
“Hats off to Fulshear, they’re an incredible team and they were really playing well at the right time in the playoffs and we knew it was going to be tough,” Novorn said. “Their guards are just incredible and difficult to guard.
“We came up with what I thought was a good gameplan, and we had to make some adjustments in that game, but I was really proud of our girls and how they responded, especially in that second half, and I’m happy we could come away with the win.”
Cooper out-scored Fulshear 18-0 in the paint in the fourth, including 12 points off turnovers and four second-chance points.
“Like I said, their coach had a great gameplan,” Brown said. “One of their goals was to get us in foul trouble, so that got in our head a little bit. Our girls got more worried about not committing a foul than they were about just playing defense.
“And with that dribble-drive, they were picking their poison with the matchups that were beneficial for them,” Brown added.
Cortez finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Lady Pirates, who also got 12 points from Esquivel.
Lubbock-Cooper out-scored Fulshear 32-18 in the paint for the game, finishing 12-8 off turnovers, but the Lady Chargers won second-chance points 16-12 and fast-break points 6-2.
The proud Fulshear defense that had given so many teams fits throughout the season forced just six turnovers all game, something Novorn credits to his point guard play.
“That point guard down there, she’s really good at that,” Novorn said pointing to Cortez. “Whenever Peyton North throws that ball in and we can push the ball up the floor, it makes it tough for the other team to set their press. So I think the pace of our game plays right into that.
“It helps us out and a lot of times Carisa takes care of the ball so well that if they do get their defense set, they trap and we can take advantage of it.”
Lubbock-Cooper (31-6) advances to take on Frisco-Liberty in the 5A State Final Saturday at 3 p.m. The Lady Redhawks advanced with a 62-51 win over San Antonio-Wagner in the other semifinal.
Fulshear’s best-ever season ends in its first state semifinal with a mark of 33-6.
“I can tell you (seniors Ese Ogbevire and Kennedy Hill) are just incredible people, on and off the court,” Brown said. “You never really hear a negative thing about these young ladies. They’re just incredible people and super nice people.
“One thing I’ll say is they didn’t necessarily start our varsity program, but they started our first varsity season where we were winning.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.