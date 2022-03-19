Emotions boil over after Terry ends Fulshear's playoff hopes

FULSHEAR — Fulshear let out their frustrations after the game clock hit zero on Friday’s 2-1 win for Terry over the Chargers. A post-game scuffle ensued following Fulshear's playoff hopes being dashed.
The benches on both sides emptied and a scuffle commenced after the conclusion of the physical and emotional contest. A sea of fists and kicks were broken up by pointing figures and shouts.
Coaches, officials and administrators were quickly on the field to disrupt the chaos, but were unable to for several minutes.
Fulshear head coach Art Trevino condemned the post-game actions.
“I saw that one of our guys was getting frustrated and was getting pulled but Terry was playing tough,” Trevino said. “We ask our kids to play tough too. It’s not Terry’s fault.
“It’s the frustrations and some of the guys said they were scratched but we got to do a better job of controlling our emotions.
“This has never happened to me in 18 years.”
The Chargers felt the pressure coming into Friday’s match, needing to defeat the Rangers to have a chance to reach the playoffs. Fulshear had not lost since Feb. 8 coming into Friday’s contest to keep its hopes alive.
Terry — who was out of contention – didn’t let their disappointing season get in the way of pulling off the win.
Fulshear was up 1-0 with 21 minutes remaining before allowing two Terry goals in 15 minutes.
The Chargers struck first early with Adrian Nieto-Saul scoring in the opening three minutes.
Fulshear’s offense would not be able to put a ball in the back of the net for the remainder of the match.
Terry’s Runyambo Muco had a stellar night scoring back-to-back goals to give the Rangers the win. Assists came from Benjamin Shaka and Jeffrey Hernandez.
The Chargers had their best opportunity to tie the game on a penalty kick attempt that was thwarted by goalkeeper Oscar Galeana with 12 minutes left. Galeana finished with seven saves while Fulshear’s Ian Gibbs saved six.
Trevino felt the team let the magnitude of the moment become too big in the must-win match.
“We were slow to transition on defense so we were out of shape and they scored,” Trevino said. “We knew we needed to win this game and we were keeping an eye on the Foster game and I think they put a lot of pressure on themselves. We stayed alive and emotions ran wild at the end.”
Foster lost its match to Angleton, 3-2, which did not help Fulshear either.
Terry Head Coach Michael Bevins was unavailable to comment immediately after the match. He had quickly escorted his Rangers off the field and on to the team bus following the brawl.
“Big win to close out our season,” Bevins stated in the team's recap about the game.
Fulshear finishes the 2021-22 season at 9-10-3, 7-6-3 in the fifth spot in District 24-5A while Terry finishes 8-7-5, 4-7-3.
