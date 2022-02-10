Elkins edges Travis' late rally

Tears and emotions were shed as the Elkins Lady Knights survived a late flurry from the Travis Lady Tigers Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory.
Elkins’ fifth win in their last six did not come easy despite controlling the majority of the match.
Travis had difficulty defending the fiery Elkins offense and put constant pressure on Lady Tiger goalkeeper Sydney Whitten.
Despite this, Whitten only let two balls hit the back of the net and saved 13 through the 80 minutes.
One of Whitten’s saves came on a penalty kick attempt late in the second.
Whitten and her team’s efforts did not go unnoticed by their head coach Landon Maddux.
“I’m really proud of how we came out,” Maddux said. “Elkins punched us in the mouth in the first 20 minutes and they are a physical and big team. We could’ve hung our heads but we fought and had a chance at the end. I’m proud of our girls for never giving up.”
The Lady Knights thought they had drawn first blood at the 24th-minute mark but the score was overturned due to goalie interference.
The match remained scoreless into halftime as Elkins Head Coach Todd Holmes credited his gritty opponents.
“We knew we were coming in to play a good Travis team,” Holmes said. “They have played everyone tough and have been a very good defensive team. We knew we had to put together a good performance and we did so.”
The Lady Knights did not waste time in the second half as freshman Madison Innis scored in the first three minutes of the half off of a deflected goal attempt.
Elkins extended their lead to 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining thanks to Lindsey Arnold converting on the team’s third corner kick.
The Lady Tigers refused to quit as Jaden McFarland kept her team in the match with a goal with just six minutes left.
The Travis offense suddenly found consistency and put the Lady Knights on their heels in the closing moments.
Travis earned one last opportunity but the shot was wide of the net as Elkins drained the clock.
As tears rained down some Lady Tigers’ faces, Maddux remained confident that his young squad could turn things around.
“Every failure can be a positive and I feel we are building for the future,” Maddux said. “We got kids crying because they wanted this so bad. Anytime you have that happening, the kids are doing something right. I wouldn’t want to be with any other group of kids.”
Travis drops to 3-9, 1-4 while Elkins improves to 10-3, 4-1.
The Lady Tigers visit Ridge Point Friday at 7:15 p.m. while Elkins hosts Austin Friday at 7:30 p.m.
